GRAPEVINE — It is getting closer to that most wonderful time of the year and two-and-a-half hours north of Killeen-Fort Hood is a magical holiday destination known as the Christmas Capital of Texas.
Grapevine is a suburb of Dallas and Fort Worth where the city pulls out all the stops during December and January with a seemingly endless number of attractions and activities designed to celebrate the season of joy and giving.
A total of 40 days of Christmas events are planned throughout the city of 50,000-plus, which sparkles with millions of lights, decorations, animated characters, and more.
Enjoy the Gaylord Texan Resort’s Lone Star Christmas, which features a variety of new activities, shows, and events including snow tubing and ice skating, as well as a special “I Love Christmas Movies” interactive stroll through iconic scenes from such well-known Christmas movies as The Polar Express, A Christmas Story, Elf, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, and The Year Without a Santa Claus.
Catch a live Christmas show at the Texas Star Dinner Theater, or climb aboard the Grapevine Vintage Railroad’s Christmas Wine Train, an adults-only (21 and older) chance for a two-hour trip back in time. Tickets include hors d’oeuvres, two complimentary glasses of Texas wine in a souvenir glass, and a DJ and Santa Claus on board.
Follow the kids over to the Legoland Discovery Center, a $12-million, 35,000-square-foot facility that features more than two million of the famous Lego bricks. Build a race car at Lego Racers Build and Test, or meander through Miniland and check out some of Dallas-Fort Worth’s most famous landmarks in miniature. Three different rides, multiple interactive play areas, and a 4D theater make this a great place for family fun.
Head to the Sea Life Grapevine aquarium, where sharks, seahorses, starfish, and jellyfish are among the creatures filling a 45,000-square-foot exhibit. Have some hot cider and cookies are you join tinsmiths at the Grapevine Tin Shop for a lesson in crafting your own Christmas cookie cutter.
Holiday concerts, classic Christmas movies, cartoons and crafts are on tap at the historic downtown Palace Theatre. Among the scheduled shows are Kraig Parker as Elvis; stand-up comedian William Lee Martin; Carols on Main; and The Carpenters Tribute, a throwback to the classic music of Karen and Richard Carpenter and their 1977 and 1978 Christmas specials.
For a complete list of activities, venues, tickets, and more information, go to: https://www.grapevinetexasusa.com/christmas-capital-of-texas/.
Back home at Fort Hood, the annual Nature in Lights extravaganza at Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area (BLORA) is underway. First started in 1996, the drive-through light show is open every day from 5:30 to 11 p.m., including Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day, until Jan. 3. There are 141 colorful displays along the 5.5-mile route, along with holiday shopping, $5 pony rides, and Santa’s Village, where due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required when guests are outside their own vehicles, and Santa will not be making his usual guest appearances.
Gate fees are $20 for cars, minivans and pickups; $25 for limos, 15-passenger vans and RVs; $55 for 24-passenger vans; and $80 for 47-passenger van or larger bus. Nature in Lights is at Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area, located at 7999 Sparta Road in Belton. For more information or advance tickets, call 254-287-2523.
If the weather is nice, consider getting out for a little fresh air and exercise atSparta Mountain and Belton Lake, one of the more popular hiking trails at BLORA. The 7.5-mile loop rated as moderate in difficulty is accessible year-round, and is primarily used for hiking, running, nature trips, and mountain biking. Dogs are allowed but must be kept on leash. For more information, contact BLORA offices.
Miller Springs Nature Center offers hiking, jogging, rock climbing, mountain biking, picnicking, wildlife observation, and fishing. This 260-acre scenic area managed by the city of Temple parks and recreation department, Belton parks and recreation department, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is located between the Leon River and 110-foot high bluffs, immediately east of the Lake Belton Dam. It is open to the public at no charge every day from 8 a.m. to dusk.
Pets must be on a six-foot leash, and glass containers, firearms, alcoholic beverages, and loitering are not allowed. Go to: https://www.ci.temple.tx.us/2602/Miller-Springs-Nature-Center for more information.
For some indoor peace and relaxation, Fort Hood’s Apache Arts and Crafts Center, 761st Tank Battalion Avenue and 62nd Street, Building 2337, offers active-duty soldiers a quiet area on weekdays until 5 p.m. to create original artwork free of charge by way of its Resiliency through Art program. Available materials include wood and leather projects; pens, pencils, markers, paper; paints, chalks, and clays; beads, feathers, buttons, yarns, and thread.
To participate, sign in at the Hobby Heaven Sales Store. Soldiers may take their work with them or leave it at the center to be displayed and provide inspiration for others. Contact MWR for more information.
