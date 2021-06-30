For those experiencing their first summer in central Texas, welcome.
To the heat.
All that rainy weather this spring delayed the inevitable a little bit, but the dog days were waiting patiently and now they have arrived.
Shoot, the other day it was so hot, a lady over in Copperas Cove pulled a couple potatoes out of the ground in her backyard garden and all she had to do to get those spuds ready for supper was cut them open, scrunch up the ends, add butter, salt, pepper and a spoonful of sour cream.
No baking required.
And the bad news is, we have yet to hit our hottest stretch.
The good news is, it will start to cool off around October. Fall is arguably the best season of the year around here, by the way.
In the meantime, for all you newcomers — and oldcomers, too — here are some unique things experienced Texans know about their summers:
The best parking place is determined by shade instead of distance.
You break a sweat the instant you step outside in the morning before work.
You can make instant sun tea.
The birds have to use potholders to pull worms out of the ground.
You can get sunburn through your car window.
Farmers are feeding their chickens crushed ice to keep them from laying hardboiled eggs.
You learn that a seat belt makes a pretty good branding iron.
You discover that in July it takes only two fingers to drive your car.
Cows are giving evaporated milk.
You realize that asphalt has a liquid state.
No one would dream of not having air conditioning.
Oh, wow, look at that. Two squirrels out in the yard, crouched in the shade at the base of a large live oak tree, pouring blue Gatorade on each other. Not only that, the poor tree is whistling at the neighbor’s golden retriever, trying to get it to come over.
If it’s too hot for you already, here’s a suggestion: take a long walk off a short pier.
Go jump in the lake!
Central Texas is home to two of the finest freshwater reservoirs in the state with Lake Belton and Stillhouse Hollow. Over in Belton, you can find Summer Fun Water Park, and up the road in Waco, Hawaiian Falls Water Park is a cool — no pun intended — place to splish and splash.
Take a little road trip down to the Gulf of Mexico, which provides a number of options along the Texas coast, including Galveston Island, Surfside, Matagorda, Corpus Christi, Padre Island and Port Aransas.
Closer to home, Austin has a variety of beautiful swimming holes, including Barton Springs Pool at Zilker Park. The three-acre pool is spring-fed and the water is always a chilly 68-70 degrees. A shock to the system when you first get in, but wonderful on a scorching summer day.
Schlitterbahn has a water park in not-too-far-away New Braunfels, as well as in Galveston, Corpus Christi and South Padre Island.
New Braunfels also is home to the beautiful Guadalupe and Comal rivers, where you can canoe and float the day away on inner tubes.
Meanwhile, back home in Killeen-Fort Hood, BLORA (Belton Lake Outdoor and Recreation Area), at the intersection of North Nolan Road and Cottage Road, offers a number of family activities, including such things as camping sites, picnic pavilions, hiking, sightseeing, bird watching, hunting, fishing, mountain biking, paintball, a 53-foot outdoor climbing wall and an archery range. Admission for military patrons is $3 per car; all others are $10 per vehicle.
The Recreation Equipment Checkout Center, located within the garrison 14 miles southwest of BLORA, is available to authorized Family and MWR patrons, and offers such equipment rentals as kayaks, canoes, wakeboards, skis, knee boards, tubes, camping equipment, pop-ups/travel trailers, accessories and more. Visit hood.armymwr.com for more information.
Fort Hood’s Apache Arts and Crafts Center is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for those interested in do-it-yourself projects, including picture frames, ceramics and ceramics birthday parties for kids. Also offered at the center, 761st Tank Battalion and 62nd Street, Building 2337, is screen-printing, embroidery and a wood shop.
The center has a Resiliency through Art program that offers a quiet area with art materials for soldiers to create “whatever comes to mind.” It is available free of charge to all active-duty soldiers during the week until 5 p.m. Soldiers may take their work with them or leave it at the center to be displayed for others to see. For more information, contact MWR.
