After a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, people were back at Hood Stadium to celebrate the nation’s day of independence Friday.
Though not on the Fourth of July, the event gave soldiers and their family members an opportunity to partake in the celebration Friday and also go to other celebrations throughout the weekend, said Col. Myles Caggins, director of public affairs at Fort Hood.
Among those celebrating Friday in the stadium were Alex Pereira and his daughters, Taylor and Sophia.
Pereira and his family recently got to Fort Hood from Hawaii.
“It definitely feels good to be here. It feels like things are back to normal,” Pereira said as they stood in line to get a balloon animal made. “Missing the Fourth of July festivities last year, this is definitely making up for it.”
Pereira said it meant a lot to him to be able to bring his children with him to celebrate.
“It’s always great to have them involved,” he said. “And for them to be able just to enjoy the stuff that USO and MWR have put together.”
Bands, comedians and Miss America 2020 entertained the crowd as part of a domestic USO tour.
One of the bands performing Friday was LoCash, a country duo comprised of Chris Lucas and Preston Brust.
Lucas said this year’s USO tour is the fourth such tour the band has been part of.
He said showing support for the nation’s troops and making people smile is the best feeling in the world.
“I think this is the concert that says ‘America’s back,’” Brust said. “I mean, it’s time to get back together, it’s time to smile, it’s time to hug, it’s time to put our hands up and feel good again.”
Lucas said the band’s message for the troops is simple: They will continue to do it as much as they can.
“When I say we love you, we truly do,” Lucas said. “My family is Army, his (to Brust) family is Air Force, and it just feels really good to do something that we ... we obviously are military — we come from a military background — so this is what we promised to my dad, his dad, that we would always stay into the military.”
Lucas and Brust spoke of a moment during the current USO tour that stands out to them as a moment they’ll never forget.
“We were at Lackland (Air Force Base) last night, and I’ve got this image burnt in my mind, and it was four or five guys — probably still in boot camp, at least trainees — and they had their arms around each other and they were swaying and singing along and just feeling really good again,” Brust said. “It warmed my heart to know that ... there was just this moment where it all came together and it just felt like, ‘Man, we are so back, and it feels so good.’”
Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier, from Virginia, said that it was one of her desires to do a USO tour. She was crowned Miss America in December 2019, one of only a few to reign two years in a row.
“I walked off the stage when I got this crown put on my head in December 2019, and I’m pretty sure the first thing I said was that I wanted to go on the USO tour,” Schrier said. “And some stuff started heating up in the Middle East, and then COVID happened, so it made it kind of impossible in that first year that I spent as Miss America to do something like this.”
Schrier said she had a realization while fulfilling her role in royalty this year.
“I don’t think that I’ve recognized so much as I have this year as Miss America how much my freedom is just not given and that it’s something that our troops fight for every single day to allow me — especially as a woman in this country — to have the rights that I do, which is not something that people around the world always have ... it really all comes down to the troops that protect my freedoms and my rights as a woman and especially allow me to do my job as Miss America every day.”
Fort Hood’s annual Independence Day celebration happened a couple of days earlier than normal, but organizers had the soldiers and family members in mind when they made that decision.
“The commander here at Fort Hood made the decision, ‘Let’s marry up the fireworks event that we normally do with the big concert of the USO, do it on Friday night and give our soldiers and families a chance to get out to other big cities in Texas to celebrate the long weekend,’” said Caggins.
One of the organizers of the USO tour was Air Force Gen. John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
He took one look at the crowd of hundreds on the field and said, “That’s huge. This place is pretty remarkable. This is why we’re at Fort Hood right here — family, soldiers, everybody out here. This is exactly what we want.”
Hyten said he started a USO tour with many of the same entertainers in March 2020 before having to quickly shut it down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“When the opportunity came up to bring the USO out again, obviously we looked overseas, but you can’t travel overseas anymore,” Hyten said. “So we talked to the USO and they said, ‘Hey, how about we go to the big bases in the United States, because this has been a hard year for us.’”
Prior to stopping at Fort Hood, the USO tour has stopped at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, Naval Air Station in Florida, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Washington, Naval Base San Diego and Joint Base San Antonio.
“It was a great trip, and it’s great to see soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and (coast) guardians all over again to bring joy back to people, which is kind of what we do,” Hyten said.
Caggins had similar comments prior to Hyten speaking.
“This means everything to Fort Hood and our community to have the Independence Day celebration back in-person, outdoors, out of the cars, in the Fort Hood Stadium for nothing but a good time on a Friday night,” Caggins said.
