Following the announcement for its call to overseas service as Task Force Spartan, Virginia Army National Guard’s Fort Belvoir-based 29th Infantry Division successfully conducted its mobilization at North Fort Hood.
About 500 soldiers from the division received and completed their culminating training exercise (CTE), a dynamic evaluation comprising of various mission simulations and soldier readiness tasks guided by First Army’s observer coach/trainers (OC/Ts).
Coordination and support of the CTE were led by Soldiers from the 120th Infantry Brigade, Division West First Army, alongside partners from the 188th Infantry Brigade, Division East First Army, Army Central Command, as well as advanced echelon (ADVON) soldiers from the 36th Infantry Division, Texas Army National Guard, who were returning from a past year of service in Operation Spartan Shield.
Maj. Gen. Mark H. Landes, commanding general of First Army Division East and 29th ID exercise director, visited North Fort Hood and shared remarks about the combined efforts observed from all supporting units to the CTE.
“The priority is to use the exercise to best prepare 29th ID for the critical mission they will assume,” Landes stated. “I am appreciative of the professionalism and invested interest the entire team has displayed as they support the 29th ID before they go forward.”
With years of experience serving in and supporting combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, including five Army Security Force Assistance Brigades, Landes keenly understands the importance of soldier readiness, and he thinks the 29th ID is prepared to support OSS.
Along with thoughts about any changes to the Global Force Management Allocation Plan impacting the presence of American forces in Kuwait, “I have noticed no notable adjustments,” said Landes. “The 29th ID has been preparing for this mission for quite some time. They will provide mission command to the region, and will be practiced in foreseeable missions they will assume.”
Landes further shared about his first impressions of the training environments at North Fort Hood that were provided to 29th ID soldiers and 188th Inf. Bde. OC/Ts. North Fort Hood is one of Division West’s active Mobilization Force Generation Installations (MFGIs).
“My experiences on North Fort Hood are limited, but consistent with other post-mobilization facilities that I have observed,” said Landes. “The facilities here have provided the right amount of realism that Army divisions can expect as they prepare for deployment.”
Landes also talked about the U.S. Army People Strategy and how it relates to Total Force Readiness.
“People First is great, and I am excited to be a part of the change in priority,” Landes stated. “Pre-mobilization and partnerships are critical to our creating a common operating picture with all soldiers from active duty, Army National Guard, and the US Army Reserve, and ensures we build the right amount of readiness for specific tasks,” said Landes. “Total Force becomes the bottom-line. It is the way we operate and necessary to combat potential enemies.”
Landes concluded with a message to 29th ID as they approached their last few days in the U.S. prior to their take-off, “Thank you for your service, and we will do everything within our power to ensure you are prepared for the mission.”
Further actions demonstrated by other command leadership and participants in the CTE were carefully observed as 29th ID pressed on through numerous injects in the training.
Col. Jakob B. Larkowich, commander of the 188th Inf. Bde. Division East, and chief of training for the 29th ID CTE, oversaw his unit’s OC/Ts who carried out the direct line of effort in the advising and training for the 29th ID soldiers.
“First Army is a critical enabler for our ARNG and Reserve formations. We allow these formations to use the limited available training time to train on required tasks and skills that truly enable readiness when our nation calls,” said Larkowich. “In the case of the OSS mission, the secret ingredient to success is the ‘team of teams’ approach that brought together all stakeholders before and during the mobilization period, including participation by all in the culminating command post exercise. First Army East and West came together to plan, resource, and provide coaches for the event itself.”
Larkowich further highlighted about his time working alongside with 29th ID.
“The 29th ID has long been continually partnered with 188th Inf. Bde., as we’ve been working to assist with their preparation for OSS since early 2019. The division leveraged every opportunity over the past year and a half to build their team’s ability to serve as the Task Force Spartan Headquarters in the Middle East,” said Larkowich. “Notably, during their pre-mobilization, they had brought their staff and command post equipment to Fort Indiantown Gap last November for a warfighter exercise. It was a privilege working with their whole staff, to include the commanding general Maj. Gen. John M. Rhodes, chief of staff Col. Jared Lake, assistant division commanders, and operations officers.”
When asked about 29th ID’s current readiness and their process for deployment validation, Larkowich described, “The 29th ID is very familiar with the role they’re about to assume, having mobilized for the same mission a few years ago. More importantly, they’re building on the efforts of the two previous Army National Guard headquarters, who served as Task Force Spartan — the 42nd Infantry Division (42nd ID) from the great State of New York, and the 36th ID from the great State of Texas. All of these formations, regardless of component, have had to overcome the same challenges every unit goes through when preparing for a specific role — assemble the team, train from individual to collective level, meet all individual readiness requirements, and move the formation from point A to point B. The only nuanced difference for our reserve components is that they have less scheduling flexibility than their active component counterparts to accomplish all of those tasks.”
Larkowich further shared how the running and oversight of the CTE consisted of global coordination and demonstrated excellence as well.
“The 120th Inf. Bde. truly put together a world class event supported by an exceptional installation. Our sister brigade resourced a lot of the training tools required, and our after action review (AAR) effectively identified how we will improve the next iteration of mobilizations,” he said. “ARCENT, the outgoing headquarters of 36th ID, and adjacent commands in the Middle East from 1st Theater Sustainment Command, were able to successfully link into the exercise in real time. This provided both a warm start for the incoming 29 ID’s readiness, and facilitated realistic training from the HALSS. North Fort Hood provided all of the necessary life support and resources for our mobilizing units.”
Larkowich concluded with reflections on the partnership with soldiers of the 29th ID.
“As far as key points of success for the 29th ID themselves, the officers, noncommissioned officers and soldiers in the unit have the same background and experiences as their active component and Army Reserve counterparts — success for the Total Army was already built into our common standards, professional military education and training,” he said. “I don’t have any message for the Soldiers of the 29 ID that they’re own leaders wouldn’t convey better, but as someone whose spent the past 23 years on active duty, I truly find it a privilege over the past couple of years working directly with our Guardsmen and Reservists.”
Working with and directly supporting all engagements of the 29th ID CTE, leadership and subordinate units of 120th Infantry Brigade also commended the hard work and the partnership effects with 188th Inf. Bde., Division East, and guest units during the CTE at North Fort Hood.
Col. Brian P. Wolford, commander of the 120th Inf. Bde. Division West, oversaw all of the required resources 120th Inf. Bde. supported for the incoming and outgoing divisions for OSS. He also shared his observations of the process, to include remarking how the mid and final AARs for 29th ID CTE were near perfect.
“Based on feedback from the 36th ID and with the expertise of the 1TSC, we added multiple sustainment injects to include force rotation planning and execution, reception, staging, and onward movement & integration (RSOI) tasks, and several strategic transportation problems,” said Wolford.
“Planning for the 29th ID’s CTE is, in part, an evolutionary progress and is informed by each of the previous OSS divisions. Lessons learned from 42nd ID’s rotation drove significant structural changes within the exercise, while recent input from ARCENT, 1TSC, and 36th ID, facilitated scenario scripting adaptions that better replicated the dynamic nature of the theater,” said Wolford. “In fact, planning for each OSS division’s CTEs is not marked by a defined start or end point. For example, when 36th ID completed their final event planning conference with the 120th Inf. Bde., the 29th ID staff was also present to not only better understand their current mission sets, but ensure their initial event planning conference opened the following day.”
The coordination of rotating units for the OSS mission from North Fort Hood continues as a part of the 120th Inf. Bde. mission.
“Our brigade will also be conducting three scripting conferences with ARCENT in the coming months,” Wolford added. “Those conferences will be informed by 29th ID while they are in theater, as we prepare the next follow-on division for OSS.”
Division East and Division West continue to carry a strong tradition of being the active duty components that specializes in producing readied multi-component army forces under the oldest and long-established First Army, a recognized corps unit under U.S. Army Forces Command, U.S. Army.
