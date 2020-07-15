A battalion from Fort Hood’s 1st Cavalry Division “First Team” is heading to Poland for a training exercise that began Tuesday and will last through Aug. 23, according to a news release from Fort Hood on Friday.
About 500 troops from 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment — with the division’s 1st “Ironhorse” Brigade Combat Team — will be taking part in the exercise.
DEFENDER-Europe Plus is a modified exercise designed to ensure the protection of Army personnel, exercise participants and host nation populations.
The exercise has three main objectives — the Dynamic Force Employment of the battalion to Europe, the drawing and fielding of equipment from prepositioned stocks and the execution of live-fire exercises, according to the press release.
Fort Hood officials said the troops were notified earlier this week that they were going to Poland.
The deployment is directed by the Department of Defense to test and demonstrate the battalion’s readiness to deploy on short notice, according to the release.
Officials could not say when the troops would be deploying.
There are around 900 total troops participating in the exercise.
“This is a great opportunity for the Ironhorse Team to showcase its ability to rapidly respond in the defense of our nation,” said Col. Michael Schoenfeldt, the commander of the brigade. “Furthermore, this exercise will allow Ironhorse and the 1st Cavalry Division to demonstrate that we can do so safely with measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID.”
The exercise will validate the unit’s ability to deploy, prepare for combat and their ability to conduct live fire exercises at the platoon and company level while training in the Drawsko Pomoroskie Training Area in Poland.
