The 1st Cavalry Division hosted a parade during the final day of the “Cav Week” celebration of its centennial birthday at Cooper Parade Field on Friday.
The final event included interactive displays of the division’s equipment and vehicles, music performed by the 1st Cavalry Division band and a cavalry charge by the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Detachment with a helicopter flyover.
The division’s history from its origins in September 1921 to present day was recited at the beginning of the ceremony, while soldiers dressed in period uniforms and equipment marched onto the field for exhibition.
Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Rory L. Malloy, who served as the division’s command sergeant major from 2008 to 2011, served as the reviewing official during the event. Malloy joined the division’s command team Maj. Gen. John Richardson, the division commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Shade S. Mundy, division command sergeant major, on the parade field and added five streamers to the division’s guidon reflecting the division’s participation in the Global War on Terrorism.
“It is indeed an honor to be back home with America’s ‘First Team’ to celebrate our centennial, where we also honor the sacrifice and service of the thousands of veterans who throughout the history of the ‘First Team’ had stepped up to serve when our nation needed us most,” Malloy said.
Malloy said “freedom isn’t free” is a commonly heard phrase.
“Around the world people sleep safely at night under the umbrella of freedom and protection that our veterans have provided over the last 100 years, and continue to do so today,” Malloy said.
Malloy said wars are not won without boots on the ground.
“America’s ‘First Team’ has fought in every major war since World War II,” Malloy said. “The courage and sacrifice of our veterans is captured in the 43 Medals of Honor earned by America’s ‘First Team’ as well as the veterans who have filled her ranks over the past 100 years.”
Malloy said what makes the U.S. Army and the United States so great was that the service members and veterans take an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States of America against all enemies, both foreign and domestic.
“We do not take an oath, like other countries, to a king or an emperor, or for that matter even to a president,” Malloy said. “Our veterans take an oath to an idea laid out on a piece of paper created with the foresight and vision of our founding fathers, which captures our moral fibers as a nation; our United States Constitution.”
Munday said he was honored and felt privileged to celebrate a unit with a long history and legacy with the veterans and troopers on Coopers Field.
“It’s an amazing feeling of being around the predecessors that came before us and paved the way for our current generation,” Munday said. “It’s just an amazing feeling to be part of such a legacy.”
Munday, who has never served in the division before, said this assignment was the best out of his career.
“It’s the best hands down because the division has such legacy and traditions that I’m proud to be the division’s sergeant major,” Munday said. “Right now, I’m a cavalry trooper through and through.”
Munday said the legacy of the division drives his passion for the assignment.
“It’s about the legacy, it’s about our Stetson, it’s about our spurs,” Munday said. “It’s just about the whole camaraderie that’s going on here in the division; there’s nothing like (1st Cavalry Division) being the most lethal, most modernized division in the Army.”
Munday said the most important part of the day’s event for him was the veterans who traveled across the U.S. to attend the day’s events.
“Our veterans interacting with our troopers off the field right as soon as the ceremony got over and sharing their experiences in the division with our current troopers that are serving,” Munday said.
Sgt. 1st Class Brian Brown, assigned to the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade’s 1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, said this is his first assignment with the division.
“It’s an incredible honor to be part of the 1st Cavalry Division,” Brown said. “Just the amount of legacy and history that is in this unit and all the troopers that came before is just such a privilege to be here and to walk on the same field as those who came before me.”
Brown said being in the division differs from his previous assignments in the Army.
“I believe this division has a more storied history and I would say more accomplishments than other divisions I’ve been in,” Brown said. “Just looking at the streamers on all the guidons today is a testament to how much this division has accomplished over the years.”
Spc. David Cedillo has been with the division for about 5 months. He said this assignment is different from those in the past.
“What makes it different for me is I’ve heard stories of 1st Cav from overseas. I’ve heard many stories about the victories and great things it does,” Cedillo said. “I came here like oh, I’m going to be part of a great team.”
Cedillo said being part of the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade is probably the best experience he has had so far in the Army.
“It’s just that it has a really deep history, very patriotic,” Cedillo said. “It was a little intimidating because I didn’t know what I was going to walk into, but now that I’m here, I am enjoying it.”
