A multi-national training exercise involving Fort Hood’s 1st Cavalry Division Headquarters and the largest deployment of U.S. soldiers to Europe in more than 25 years was scaled back due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, but division commander Maj. Gen. Jeff Broadwater deems the modified mission a worthwhile success.
While such exercises in today’s world of modern technology can be accomplished using computer simulation and remote communications links, Broadwater said there is no substitute for practicing battlefield strategies in a real-time, real-world setting.
“This is an exercise that we’ve had planned for a while,” the “First Team” commander said Sunday morning, with the training rotation entering its final week. “As things changed in the world, some of those things got kind of condensed and moved to different times. The good news is that we’re still able to execute; to get some of our training proficiency.
“That’s one of the great things about doing things live. Sometimes in a computer (simulation), you don’t get some of the things like (unexpected) weather, vehicles breaking down … you can inject that into a computer simulation, but in a real world situation, getting better at the timing pieces of that is, I think, the biggest thing we’ve been able to learn from this exercise.”
Originally, the exercise dubbed DEFENDER-Europe 20 was to have included a combined series of maneuvers with a total of 29,000 U.S. soldiers training across 10 European countries including Germany, Poland and other Baltic states.
As preparations for the exercise were underway, the transfer of troops from the U.S. to Europe was suspended in mid-March, due to concerns over safety issues related to COVID-19. By that time, more than 90% of the equipment intended for DEFENDER-Europe 20 had already been shipped, Army officials said, including 3,000 pieces of equipment and 6,000 soldiers.
On May 13, officials decided to continue with one portion of the original exercise that was to involve 10,000 U.S. and Polish Army soldiers participating in a combined division-size river crossing and Polish airborne operation at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area in Poland. That number was reduced to 6,000 total by the time the exercise began June 8.
Fort Hood sent roughly 100 of its 1st Cav Headquarters soldiers to oversee the mission on the ground, with another 100 or so back at division headquarters also performing long-distance command and control duties.
Along with the 1st Cav command personnel, the exercise named Allied Spirit, also includes members of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team and 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division from Fort Stewart, Ga.; and 2,000 soldiers from the 6thPolish Airborne Brigade, 9th Polish Armored Cavalry Brigade, and 12th Polish Mechanized Brigade.
“There are two command posts,” said Lt. Col. Chris Brautigam, 1st Cav spokesman. “We have the tactical command post over in Poland, which is fighting what we call the close fight, making sure people are exactly where they’re supposed to be, (and) everything is sequenced correctly.
“Here at Fort Hood, we are managing the deep fight, making sure all the conditions are set for that river crossing to happen, looking at the objectives, making sure no enemy comes in to influence that inherently complex operation. It’s important to, No. 1, work with our allies, and to build that muscle memory and focus. Doing an opposed river crossing is one of the hardest things you can possibly try to do in any military operation.”
The exercise is being monitored here at Fort Hood in the 1st Cav’s Combined Operations and Integration Center (COIC), a large room filled with banks of computers facing large video monitors mounted high on the wall, somewhat reminiscent of a smaller version of the control room at NASA’s Mission Control Center.
“It does have that feel to it,” said Maj. John Flanagan, 1st Cav chief of operations. “From here, we can run pretty much any type of operation the division has.”
Allied Spirit continues through the end of this week, with U.S. and Polish forces practicing multiple river crossings under various battlefield scenarios. While it goes on, the COIC will be up and running 24 hours a day, as Broadwater and his team keep a close eye on the results.
“What’s been great about this is, while we are unable to be there physically right now, we still are able to achieve some of the objectives that we had,” Broadwater said. “We can use technology to talk to the folks in Europe, and anytime we get to work with other countries, we learn from them, and it helps us to build this inter-operability piece that we have to continue to get better at each and every day.
“I think the biggest thing that we’ve learned is while we’ve planned for a great amount of the level of detail to maintain tempo, maintain momentum at that wet-gap (river) crossing, we still have a little bit of way (to go) to make sure that we are accounting for everything that we need to do in order to maintain that momentum as things go through there.
“I’m very proud of what the troopers have done here at Fort Hood, but also in Poland, as well. We have continued to kind of fight through the environment to make sure we’re ready when the nation calls us,” he said.
