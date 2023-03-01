Command Sgt. Maj. Shade S. Munday, senior enlisted advisor for the 1st Cavalry Division “First Team,” officially relinquished his responsibility for the division’s troopers in a ceremony Tuesday on Cooper Field.

Munday has been selected to take over as the senior enlisted advisor for U.S. Army Recruiting Command at Fort Knox, Ky. His replacement, Command Sgt. Maj. LeVares J. Jackson Sr., is currently serving as the senior enlisted advisor for the United States Army Armor School at Fort Benning, Ga., and is scheduled to take up the reins in April.

