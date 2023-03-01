Command Sgt. Maj. Shade S. Munday, senior enlisted advisor for the 1st Cavalry Division “First Team,” officially relinquished his responsibility for the division’s troopers in a ceremony Tuesday on Cooper Field.
Munday has been selected to take over as the senior enlisted advisor for U.S. Army Recruiting Command at Fort Knox, Ky. His replacement, Command Sgt. Maj. LeVares J. Jackson Sr., is currently serving as the senior enlisted advisor for the United States Army Armor School at Fort Benning, Ga., and is scheduled to take up the reins in April.
“Command Sgt. Maj. Shade Munday has been the standard bearer for this organization. He epitomizes what the U.S. Army noncommissioned officer corps is all about,” said Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV, commander for 1st Cavalry Division. “The Army has selected Command Sgt. Maj. Munday for what is one of the most critical missions in our Army right now, and that is inspiring the next generation to choose to serve in the United States Army. Right now we have to get the word out, we have to inspire them to come into the Army. An individual like Command Sgt. Maj. Munday is the right leader for that.”
Richardson said that Munday had been the force behind the division’s vision to build trust among the troopers and enforcing the standards.
“He did not just talk the talk, he walked the walk. He put action behind the vision that gave it life,” he said. “And how did he do it? He set the personal example through physical fitness. A leader with the moral courage to take action and enforce standards.
“A caring leader who could be found checking on troopers at the gate guard on Saturday morning when it’s 15 degrees to make sure they have their cold weather gear and that their heaters are working. And when they don’t, he finds the noncommissioned officer in charge and coaches and teaches that younger leader in the expectations and responsibilities of servant leadership.”
Munday said one of the hardest things about leaving the position was that he would no longer be going by his call sign, “Pegasus 9.”
“We know positions are temporary — rank and power are limited. But the way you treat people will always be remembered,” he said. “I woke up every morning with the goal to serve and make the division and the installation better. My biggest fear as a leader is to be a picture on the wall. I made an effort every day to be present and engaged, knowing I might only meet every trooper once during my tenure as Pegasus 9. I will miss and cherish those times.”
Munday thanked the many troopers who had made a lasting impression on him, as well as his family for supporting him during his tenure and Richardson for having faith in his abilities.
“Sir, where do I start — you went against the grain when you selected me as your sergeant major,” he said. “I want to publicly thank you for selecting me, and by doing so, you showed our troopers and leaders that anything is possible with hard work and dedication.”
Prior to the ceremony, Munday was presented with the Legion of Merit for his service to the division and his wife, Heather, was awarded a Meritorious Service Medal for her work with the division’s families.
