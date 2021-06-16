Fort Hood Family Housing hosted its annual Golf Fore Education at the Courses at Clear Creek on Fort Hood raising more than $19,000 to benefit Lemonade Day-Greater Killeen/Fort Hood Area.
The Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty volunteered at the event for the fifth consecutive year assisting golfers with registration, selling mulligans, string for moving the ball closer to the hole and raffle tickets.
Miss Five Hills Karina Dominguez had never been on a golf course before and learned a lot about the recreational sport.
“As someone who has never participated in anything golf related, it was a lot of fun meeting all the teams and volunteering to help with the tournament, especially since it benefits children,” Dominguez said. “I learned what mulligans are and how they are used. I also drove a golf cart for the first time.”
This was Emily Kimball’s third year to help at the tournament. The reigning Young Miss Five Hills volunteered when she reigned as 2017 Preteen Miss Five Hills and 2020 Five Hills Ambassador.
“Even though I have helped with the tournament a couple of times in the past, I still learned several things about golf that I hadn’t known before, such as how to keep score,” Kimball said. “I was happy to donate my time and truly appreciated all of the companies that sponsored golf teams because I am one of those kids who hosts a lemonade stand every year on Lemonade Day Weekend. So, it is events like the golf tournament that make that experience possible for so many kids like me.”
Kimball has hosted a lemonade stand each year, donating her proceeds to worthy causes including the Copperas Cove Animal Shelter and the American Alzheimer’s Association.
Preteen Miss Five Hills Dorianna Gilbert has also hosted a lemonade stand in the past, and this year, she is donating her proceeds to anti-bullying efforts and preventing teen suicide.
“I had a great Lemonade Day mentor that guided me throughout the entire day at the golf tournament,” Gilbert said. “I learned how to drive the golf cart around the golf course. I assisted with hole five at which the golfers had to use a piñata stick instead of their putter to hit the golf ball. Watching them do that was priceless. One golfer even let me take a swing. I always learn a lot through the opportunity Lemonade Day provides me.”
