KEMPNER — Retired U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Noel Scott Harrison is a Purple Heart recipient who leads a quiet life now in Kempner, a wide spot in the road just west of Fort Hood, but his 26 years in the military was anything but tame.
“A lot of people now have three or four deployments, all to either Iraq or Afghanistan,” said Harrison, who retired from the military in 2016. “I had five deployments, never to the same place twice. I went to Iraq, Afghanistan, Somalia, Bosnia, Haiti and also twice to Korea.
“I met some interesting people. I had an interview one time with Dan Rather (longtime television journalist and former national evening news anchor) when I got to Haiti. I hadn’t talked to my mother, so he got her phone number and called her for me.
“I was honor guard for three years, so I got to do military funerals. I got to do personal security for Donald Rumsfeld (former U.S. secretary of defense).
“So I had a pretty colorful career. A lot of people join the military and they stay stagnant. They don’t do anything (different). They want to join the Army and do the least possible.”
Harrison, a 52-year-old father of two who has been married to wife, Melanee, for 23 years, was born in Puerto Rico and raised in Texas. His mother took him and his two brothers to New York for a while, then moved to San Antonio to escape the punishing winters up north.
“We moved to upstate New York when I was three or four years old (and) we lived there for, like, nine years. Then, my mother wanted to move somewhere with better weather. We were in Long Island and it was just too cold there.”
After graduating from Converse Judson High School in 1990, Harrison worked at fast food restaurants for a time, then decided to join the Army.
“I really didn’t have any direction, but I knew I needed to go to college,” he said. “I was working at McDonald’s, Whataburger, etc., and I decided if I was going to have any money to go to college, I needed to join the military. My plan was to stay in for three years, then three turned to six, six turned to nine …”
Basic training and AIT (advanced individual training) were at Fort Benning, Ga. He did well, training in infantry, but nearly got off to a shaky start.
“It wasn’t bad,” Harrison said. “A little chaotic, and when they asked who doesn’t want to be here, I almost raised my hand, but I didn’t.”
His first duty station was Fort Drum, N.Y., home of the 10th Mountain Division, then it was off to a stint patrolling the demilitarized zone in Korea in 1995. He was stationed twice at Fort Hood and had two Middle East deployments: Iraq in 2005 and Afghanistan in 2010.
It was while on patrol in Iraq that he was wounded.
“It was awful in Iraq — awful,” Harrison said.
“I was in Ramadi, which is like the armpit of Iraq. When Saddam Hussein was toppled, all his high-ranking officers went there, so there was always fighting and bombing going on. That was when I got my Purple Heart.
“It was the last day of Ramadan (a holy month), and I had less than a month left to go. My driver was 19 years old, and it was his first duty station. Me and another vehicle were driving around in this big loop. My gunner heard a ‘click,’ and it was a hand grenade. It broke the gunner’s turret and shattered his femur. There was another grenade that didn’t go off, and then there was a third one inside the Humvee. It got all filled with smoke. I got shrapnel (wounds) on the left side of my body.
“The other vehicle that was with us, they were taking a break. Taking their helmets off; getting some fresh air. I tried to call them but my radio was blown up, so there was no way to get a hold of them.
“Eventually, they came up and started defending our position while I tried to get my driver out — he had been thrown into the back seat. He was conscious, but he didn’t know what was happening. You know, the adrenaline rush.
“We got mortared every day; shot at. I ran over a couple of IEDs, but they didn’t do any damage. Flattened a tire (and) stuff like that.
“It was crazy. I knew when I joined, but I never imagined how intense it would be.”
Harrison was treated and then airlifted to Baghdad. He was cleared to return to duty a week later. His buddies were sent on to Germany and then back home.
Another of Harrison’s darker memories from his military days came on Nov. 5, 2009, when 13 people were shot to death on Fort Hood by an Army major who remains on death row at Fort Leavenworth, Kan.
“I was actually out-processing, I believe, on the other side of the street (from where the shootings occurred). They moved us to the top floor and we barricaded all the windows. We didn’t know what was going on; whether there was more than one shooter or what. We stayed there most of the day, until they gave us the all-clear.
“We didn’t know what was going on. I thought it was just another crazy soldier. I didn’t know it was going to be anything of that magnitude.
“When we got the all-clear, I went on home. Usually, it took me 15 minutes. That day, it took four hours. They let everybody go at the same time. It was madness.”
After he retired from the Army, Harrison took a job at a call center in Copperas Cove but lingering psychological damage from combat forced him to become fully retired. Now, he spends most of his time helping raise and home-school his kids.
“The problem is I have PTSD and anxiety, so after a while, I just couldn’t take it,” he said of his work in the civilian world. “I don’t do anything now — literally. Go to bed when I want; wake up when I want.
“I’m a homebody. I get out and do some shopping and stuff, but the last time I did that, I wound up with COVID, so I’m staying home for a little while.”
Looking back at his decision to make the military a career, Harrison says he would do everything all over again.
“I think it was great. I would do it again, definitely.
“It taught me a lot. I got the discipline and the structure … got to lead people in combat.
“The best three years I had in the Army is when I was a drill sergeant. That was at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. I was there three years, and I had coed (recruits). So I had males and females. It was my best three years because I got to see (my soldiers) later on down the road and see how they’re doing. So it was really rewarding. It was a pain in the butt, but it was also rewarding.
“You get up at 4 in the morning and you don’t come home until 9 o’clock at night. That’s for nine weeks. Then you have a break and then you start another (training) cycle. I was basically a roommate to my wife.
“Here’s what I would tell young soldiers — basic training, the first three days are the worst. That’s basically when you take all their rights from them. They have to ask to do everything. There’s always a drill sergeant there, and you do what you’re told, when you’re told, and how you’re told to do it.
“Just take it a day at a time. If you’re told to do something, do it and ask questions later. Most importantly of all, respect your chain of command. A lot of kids don’t do that nowadays. They want everything handed to them. Plus, basic training is so much easier now.
“Depending on what you do in the military, after you get out, those skills could be useful elsewhere. And then, of course, there are the benefits.
“It was well worth it. I had a great time. I see the rewards every day. People are having a hard time these days; can’t put food on their table; and I have that all taken care of.
“Once you do 10 years, you might as well take it to 20. After 10 years, they consider you ‘indefinite,’ which means you don’t have an out date until you ask for one.
“Just take it one enlistment at a time.”
