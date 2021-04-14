French and British military officers participating in the U.S. Army’s multinational warfighter exercise, Warfighter 21-4, took advantage of the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team “Greywolf’ 1st Cavalry Division’s Greywolf Forge training exercise to become familiar with the U.S. Army’s new main battle tank at Fort Hood on Sunday.
French and British military officers used the Greywolf Brigade’s combined arms live-fire tank training to become better acquainted with and fire the U.S. Army’s latest main battle tank variant, the M1A2 SEPV3, known as M1A2C.
“First of all, the M1A1 Abrams is famous in the world and as a tanker, it was a great pleasure,” said Brig. Gen. Vincent Giraud, commander of the 2nd French Armoured Brigade.
In comparing the M1A2C with other tank platforms, Giraud jokingly said, “If I were an American tanker, obviously, I would tell you it’s the best one. But I am French so, yeah, it’s one of the best.
“Fighting alongside the Americans and the British in a high-intensity warfare context is very useful,” Giraud said. “So, we will continue to train together within the coalition because coalitions are the future of warfare.”
The Warfighter exercise is scheduled through Thursday and involves soldiers from at least four installations including Fort Hood, Texas, Fort Bragg, N.C.; and Grafenwoehr, Germany. The exercise signals the U.S. Army’s return to preparedness for large-scale theater-wide combat operations partnered with multinational forces from the U.K., France, and other allied forces.
Approximately 3,000 U.S., U.K. and French soldiers are participating in the exercise.
“Interoperability is the center of future combat,” Giraud said. “Interoperability of the systems, interoperability of weapons, and interoperability of staffs. And today, we are predominantly focusing on the interoperability of staffs, and I think it works quite well.”
Giraud said French forces had the opportunity during the exercise to try U.S. meals ready-to-eat military rations, known as M.R.E.’s, and said they were “very interesting” to taste.
“When you are with the Americans, go for American M.R.E.’s,” Giraud said jokingly. “But, when I’m in France, if I have the choice, probably I will go back to French M.R.E.s.”
Maj. Scott Haran, the Greywolf Brigade’s operations officer, said that Greywolf Forge is a 25-day field exercise that focuses on repetition of sets at the company and below level to develop mastery in warfighting skills to provide lethal force capable of supporting joint force commanders.
“The combined arms live-fire exercise tests the company commander’s ability to integrate direct fires, indirect fires, aviation, engineers and cyber against an adversary,” Haran explained. “Companies are getting multiple reps and sets as they establish proficiency.”
Wabash, Indiana native Sgt. 1st Class James Hallaway, a tanker from Greywolf Brigade’s 2nd Battalion, 7th U.S. Cavalry Regiment, reiterated and provided his take on the training exercise.
“This is a combined arms company operational live fire, mixing in air assets, cavalry scouts and engineers working together to do a combined arms breach,” Hallaway said.
A combined arms breach is an operation that requires near-seamless integration of several components like those mentioned by Hallaway, that allow a maneuvering unit to clear an obstacle and continue an assault.
Hallaway said another benefit to this training was building a cohesive team across the battalion between different assets.
“Get the companies working together, the cavalry scouts, engineers, air assets and for everybody to understand how each other works, to understand what they can do, what they are capable of and how they can help you during the fight,” Hallaway said.
Hallaway said the new M1A2 SEPV3 differs a lot from previous version of the tank.
“There’s the commander’s independent thermal viewer which has been upgraded, this (tank) has a thermal management system so it will keep the electronics inside cool, so it’s basically an air conditioner inside the tank,” Hallaway said. “I’ve been on every (Abrams) tank variant and they just continually upgrading stuff making them more lethal with more armor.”
This training helps different components and units within the battalion and brigade to improve interoperability and proficiency of collective tasks, similar to how the Warfighter 21-4 exercise aims to improve interoperability between U.S., U.K., and French units.
