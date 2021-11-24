GEORGETOWN — Michigan native Theodore Acheson was an Army videographer and spent part of his three-year military career alongside infantry combat troops recording battles during the Vietnam War.
It was treacherous duty that wound up with him taking shrapnel in the leg and rear end during an operation he joined with the 101st Airborne Division to flush out Viet Cong from a village during his 1968-69 tour.
“We (photographers) didn’t carry weapons,” Acheson, who achieved the rank of sergeant, said. “We didn’t even wear (steel pot) helmets because when you were filming, the helmet would slip down and get into your vision. So we just wore these old floppy jungle hats.
“We were the guys who had to stand up for 12 seconds and expose part of our body to film a scene — and you couldn’t shake. If you shook, the footage was no good. Then you got down and had to pop up again and change your camera focal length or angle a little bit and do it again for another 12 seconds, until you had about five or six minutes of footage.
“That day with the 101st Airborne (Division), we were told that we were just going to go into this village where there were a lot of VC (Viet Cong) stragglers. When we got in there, I was talking to a guy, just shooting the breeze — nothing really was happening — and all of a sudden about four feet in front of me … man, they (enemy) just started blasting away.
“We had two other companies that were on the flank of this village, but we were right in the middle of it, and we ran into a regiment of North Vietnamese regulars. We killed 54 of them in the first five minutes of the battle.
“One of our guys threw a grenade into a bunker and he didn’t give it enough time to arm, so they threw it back. It came back out part way, and so it did its job on the bunker but it also did a job on some of us, as well. There were parts of that grenade going everywhere.
“We fought until two o’clock in the morning. We just kept pushing forward, forward. They had these little spider holes they would pop up out of after we walked by and hit us from the backside. It was pretty nasty.
“I didn’t even know I’d gotten hit. I knew I’d gotten hit with something, but I thought maybe it was a piece of dirt. It finally got daylight the next morning and we got to where we needed to be, and one of the medics said, ‘You’ve been bleeding all night.’”
He recovered from his wounds, which earned him a Purple Heart, and after fulfilling his military obligation, Acheson came home, went back to school and earned a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree, and went to work as a production assistant for an advertising production company. By 1981, he had started his own production company — Adam Productions — and traveled the world filming commercials for such clients as General Motors, Honda, Acura, Buick, Cadillac and Chevrolet during a 28-year run.
Acheson and his wife of 48 years, Cynthia, moved from Michigan to Georgetown after family members in the Dallas area suggested they take a look at the Texas Hill Country.
Now 75 years old, he was one of 10 area veterans honored recently by U.S. Rep. John Carter, whose district includes Williamson County and most of Bell County, with a Congressional Veteran Commendation for high achievement in community service following their military careers.
That recognition stems in part from his volunteer work with the Military Order of the Purple Heart chapter 1919 and the Purple Heart Integration Project, an ongoing effort to provide modular housing for disabled veterans and their families, including former Fort Hood soldiers. The organization is seeking a suitable tract of land near Georgetown to build a small community that could ultimately include homes for more than 70 veterans and their families.
“I really was taken back,” Acheson said of the award. “Everybody in there was just as deserving, if not more. I just felt overwhelmed. I didn’t realize what was going on with it until we actually get in the building, and they started the award process and talking about what people did.”
Along with modular homes, the proposed village for veterans is to include a swimming pool and large community center with full kitchen, which will also be used to provide culinary arts training for vets interested in becoming chefs or cooks. Other job training could also be provided.
“There’s a gentleman out of Austin who is extremely wealthy who will give us 72 manufactured homes out of his plant in Alabama,” Acheson said. “All we have to do is have the pads ready for these homes to sit on. They’re between 800 and 1,400 square feet, and if we need to go a little bit larger, we will have the opportunity to do that.
“This is for soldiers that are coming out of Fort Hood and out of San Antonio who were wounded during Afghanistan and Iraq time, or are (seriously) hurt on the job where they have to be re-trained. It happens every day in the military.
“We want to give them an opportunity to come back into society again and feel like they’re a part of it. We will build the interior of the house to accommodate whatever medical problem they have.”
Acheson has also been involved with Christmas programs at Fort Hood, gift giveaways for children and celebrating World War II veterans.
“Eight years ago, we hosted a reception for 82 World War II veterans,” he said. “There was a 24-piece swing band playing, and we even had S.O.S. (‘stuff’ on a shingle) to serve them for breakfast. They really loved that. It was a big day for them. We started, I think, at 8 or 9 in the morning, and they were pretty whipped when they got done.
“Out of those 82, I think there were about nine left (living), last time I checked.”
Looking back at his life and his military career, Acheson — a former Boy Scouts leader who also served 14 years on the board at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit — says he has been blessed and so he enjoys giving back and sharing his good fortune with others.
“I am glad to have served,” the father of three said. “Especially covering history. This footage that I shot is now at the National Archives. They flew me out to speak at the National Archives a few years back. I also spoke at the Pentagon about my time in the military and recording history.
“I’ve been very fortunate in my life, and I just enjoy being busy and giving back. I don’t know what I would do if I didn’t. It’s such a joyous feeling to see people get help and move on.”
