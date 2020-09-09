Editor’s Note: This is part of an ongoing series of veteran profiles honoring those who have served. If you have a story to tell, or know a veteran whose story needs to be told, contact the Killeen Daily Herald at news@kdhnews.com using the subject line “Veteran Profiles.”
Max Constant was in the eighth grade in Hutchinson, Kan., when Islamic terrorists crashed commercial airliners into the World Trade Center towers in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001.
At first, he did not understand what was happening. In fact, he thought for a while that what he was seeing on television must be some sort of action movie with excellent special effects. After he learned what really occurred, the teenager decided then and there that as soon as he could, he was going to join the military.
“From the time I was a kid, I always wanted to be in the military, wanting to get out of a small town, and 9/11 was kind of the major push,” Constant said. “I was only in eighth grade, but it kind of solidified everything for me.
“Our middle school started at 9 o’clock. I think I was getting ready (for school), and I saw it on the TV, but didn’t pay too much attention to it.
“When I got to school, I was talking to some buddies. This was right when the Spider-man movie was supposed to come out, and one of the clips showed Spider-man with this big web stuck up between the Twin Towers, and he caught a helicopter that way. So, I was thinking that was some pretty good graphics they had, because the buildings were falling down. I thought it was kinda cool and laughed a little bit, not knowing that actual people were dying.
“Miss Robinson was the teacher, and she started chewing me up one side and down the other, and I was like, ‘Hey, it’s a movie. Nobody dies in movies.’
“She turned on the news and that just kind of … I had so many emotions going through me, and I knew I had to do something to make up for that mistake I made.”
Constant enlisted on June 1, 2006, when he was 19 years old and reported to Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., for boot camp. Now in his 14th year of active-duty, the 33-year-old staff sergeant combat engineer is stationed at Fort McCoy, Wisc., with his wife of nine years, Christina, and their two boys, Kyle, 5, and Kole, 3.
He served at Fort Hood with the 36th Engineer Brigade from December 2006 to August 2011, transferred to Fort Bragg, N.C., and then returned to Fort Hood from November 2013 to October 2018, serving with the 1st Cavalry Division.
His overseas assignments include two nine-month rotations to Korea and a pair of deployments to Afghanistan (2008-09; 2012-13). His duties in the Middle East included road construction and convoy security during LOGPAC (logistics package) missions ferrying supplies to various bases.
Aside from being “hot in the summer and cold in the winter,” Constant remembers a strong camaraderie in his unit that helped him and his buddies handle a number of close calls during some dangerous situations.
“Lot of firefights,” he said. “Them popping shots on us; dropping mortars; stuff like that. We had some great air cover boys with us, so they tended to kind of scare everybody off.
“At the time, it’s just an adrenaline rush, and you do what you’ve got to do to get back (safely). You’ve got to protect yourself and protect your buddies to your left and right. Later on, that’s when you kind of replay everything, and then you realize the ‘oh, s—t’ moments.
“I was fortunate enough to be in a very tight-knit platoon, and you could kind of see it come over dudes’ faces, and you give them a minute and then you give ‘em that good hard nudge or punch in the shoulder, or something like that, and kind of joke about it and bring them out of that funk. It’s just a bond that you build.
“I have a lot of great friends I’ve served with, and we all get scattered to the four winds once our time is up at certain bases, but the bond you have with guys you’ve been through things with is unbreakable.”
Constant says he plans to serve six more years, then come back to central Texas (his wife’s family lives in the Killeen-Harker Heights area) and pursue a career in law enforcement. He enjoys the Army and has no regrets making that decision way back in eighth grade.
“You have your good days and bad days, but if I had the chance to do things over, I’d do it again,” he said. “If I could go back, knowing what I know now, I might have done a couple things different. But at the end of the day, I’d still be in the Army — 100 percent.
For young men and women thinking about a career in the military, Constant has this advice:
“If you’re considering it, just do it. You’ll find out quickly if the military lifestyle is for you or not. But you have to give it a chance.
“Guys who are in, who are thinking about just doing four years and then quitting, to me that was never the answer. If you don’t like where you’re at, try to go somewhere else. Pick a different duty station and see what’s there. There’s a bunch of different worlds out there than the world you’re in.
“Me, I’m an airborne guy. I went to airborne school right after AIT (advanced individual training); went to Fort Hood; went to Fort Bragg; and Fort Bragg changed my entire outlook. Fort Bragg was a blast. I loved it. I loved jumping out of airplanes. It was a lot of fun.
“As a young soldier, you’ll see things that you don’t really like, but that’s why you should keep going; keep doing what you have to do in order to reach a position where you can change the things you don’t like for the better.”
