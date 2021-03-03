KEMPNER — Former U.S. Army Spec. Rafael Riera is still haunted by memories of the April 4, 2004, ambush in Iraq, a bloody battle that left eight American soldiers dead and more than 60 wounded — the largest one-day casualty count since Vietnam for the famed 1st Cavalry Division.
“What happened that day basically lived with me for a very, very long time after the fact,” said Riera, a 40-year-old native of Puerto Rico who served at Fort Hood, lived in Killeen for a long time and moved last summer to Kempner.
Known as “Black Sunday,” the fight for Sadr City (a large Baghdad slum with a population of two million people) became the subject of a non-fiction book, “The Long Road Home,” by ABC News reporter Martha Raddatz, and a 2017 television min-series of the same name.
The mini-series was filmed at Fort Hood, using one of a number of MOUT (military operations on urban terrain) training facilities designed to replicate overseas towns and villages, including Sadr City. Soldiers who were there served as consultants to help ensure accuracy. Riera was also called upon to be an “extra,” or background performer.
“Visiting the MOUT site was a rude awakening,” he said. “We were part of the QRF (quick reaction force) team that day, looking for a downed platoon that was on a routine mission to provide security for sewage trucks.
“All hell broke loose and they had taken shelter inside a building in the middle of the fight. I never realized how close we were to finding them, but when I went down to the (Fort Hood) training area where they had built a mock-up of the city, it broke me down. I had to leave because I couldn’t stop crying.
“It was just like being back there — minus the smell. You can’t really imitate that Iraq smell. A combination of defecation, staleness, everything decomposing … it’s a very unique smell.
“When I watched the show — reluctantly — it opened my eyes to a lot of things that I never even realized happened while I was over there.”
Born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Riera came to the mainland U.S. at age six or seven when his mother went to work at the Pentagon. They returned home following a death in the family, and after graduating from high school and attending a year of college, Riera moved to New Jersey to live with his father.
He was living and working on the East Coast when the historic 9/11 terrorist attacks struck New York City, a devastating event that led him to join the Army.
“I was supposed to take my stepmother to the airport that morning,” Riera said. “Turned on the TV and saw everything happening. Got into my truck — obviously the airport was not going to happen — and drove over to the shore and watched everything from the hood of my truck, right off the Jersey side of the Hudson (River).
“It was nothing but big grayish, white clouds … I can’t even describe exactly how it felt to watch it. But it gave me the feeling that I needed to do something about it.
“Shortly after that, I joined up.”
Riera was 22 years old when he reported to boot camp at Fort Benning, Ga. It was tough at first, but the young man worked hard and even earned a second stripe while he was there.
“It showed me how out of shape I really was, but I picked it up quickly. I did what I was told and actually got promoted in basic training (from E-1 to E-2).”
After completing weapons school, Riera was assigned to Fort Hood in the summer of 2002 as an infantryman with the 1st Cavalry Division’s 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment. Two years later, he was on his way to Iraq and Camp War Eagle, on the outskirts of Sadr City, for a 14-month tour.
“I remember just being anxious to get there,” he said, of the long overseas flight. “Nervous, of course. Everything you had trained up to do, now it’s real life. Nothing can compare to the real thing.
“If anything, you become a true American; a true patriot. You want to defend and help anybody and everybody that needs help. You want to get there and put all your training to use, and it’s only after you’re actually there that you realize it kind of sucks, and you want to go back home.
“You never know how you’re going to react to something like that (combat) until you’re actually in it. There’s a lot of people who did a lot of talking before we actually deployed, saying that they were ready and couldn’t wait. As soon as bullets started flying, they just couldn’t handle it. There were also people you thought were going to break down and not be able to handle it that turned out to be mini-heroes of the day.
“I found out pretty quick that whenever I thought I was about to get shot at, I have a nervous twitch in my right leg. Other than that, I pretty much had a job to do.”
After his deployment, it was back to Fort Hood for a short stay, then out to Hawaii for a few years. While he was stationed there, a serious shoulder injury he suffered in Iraq became too much and he was medically discharged in 2008.
“There was an incident where I was leaning up against the Bradley (Fighting Vehicle) ramp and an RPG hit exactly where I was. The concussion of it tore a ligament and pinched a tendon in my right shoulder
“I didn’t realize it because I was popping Motrin like Tic Tacs, and so the pain wasn’t affecting me as much. When you’re in the infantry, you get used to a little bit of pain and a little bit of constant ache here and there. When you go back to your regular training and your body relaxes is when it (injury) actually makes itself evident, and that was the case for me.
“I’d much rather be working, if I could give the pain back … I hate taking pills and so popping pain pills just so I can keep going day-to-day is not exactly fun.”
Now fully retired due to his disability, Riera keeps busy with his duties as sergeant-at-arms for the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association local chapter. Members of the group usually earn colorful nicknames somewhere along the way, and Riera is no exception.
“We all earn our names one way or another, or we choose our own — unless we do something stupid or unique. My name is ‘Meat,’ and I’m not going to go into details about that. It is not fit for newspapers.
“Our motto is Vets for Vets,” said Reira, who rides a 2008 Harley Street Glide. “We are a group of combat veterans who help other veterans in need, and we just so happen to ride motorcycles, too.
“Originally when I joined the CVMA, my name was Fixit, because if it was broke, usually I could fix it. I don’t know what it is, (but) I like to help other people more than I like to take care of my own thing. So I spend a lot of time helping other people — more than I do working on my own projects.”
Looking back on his military career, Reira says he would do it all over again, although he might change a few things.
“I’ll never regret the fact that I joined the military. I’d never have met my wife (Crystal) if I hadn’t joined the military,” the father of three said. “I might have chosen a different job — something that would have helped me in the long run get a better job after the military. But I don’t regret joining at all.
“Don’t sweat the small stuff. If you start worrying about all the small things a little bit too much, you’ll miss all the good stuff.”
