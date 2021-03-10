Retired U.S. Army Master Sgt. Ryan Allman served at Fort Hood for four-and-a-half years during a military career that spanned 21 years and six months, and included several overseas deployments.
Now 40 years old and living near Hershey, Pa., with his wife and two children after retiring from Fort Hood in February 2020, Allman — no relation to the famous rock-n-roll brothers, Gregg and Duane — was asked to reflect on his military career, including the time he spent in central Texas.
His email response to that request is a gem.
Here it is, word for word:
“I never had an affinity to join the service, it sounded like a neat adventure. I had a few family members serve (grandfathers, an uncle) and other friends who joined before and after me.
“I was born and raised in the suburbs of Cleveland, Ohio; joined the Army right after graduation at 17 and turned 18 during basic training. I was all set to attend Kent State University in the fall of ‘98 and study aerospace technology. The only thing I needed to do was send the bursar a check or sign some loan paperwork. My wrestling coach even suggested something called ROTC (which he only called “rotsy,” and that was really the end of that conversation!)
“I had two actionable options on the table and decided to join. Four months at Fort Knox, Ky., and I was headed to Fort Hood, Texas, as a brand new private. I remember landing at the airport in my dress uniform and walking down the stairs of the two-engine prop plane at the old Killeen field. I grabbed my bags and got in an old wood paneled station wagon cab headed to reception. Ironically that winter, post closed and I remember ‘skating’ to the dining facility, not knowing how unusual this was for central Texas.
“I was assigned to the 10th Cavalry under 4th ID; we fielded the ‘new’ A3 Bradleys and all the Force XXI equipment. We deployed to Kuwait in ‘99 (I was not fortunate to have met Mrs. (Elizabeth) Laird’s warm embrace). We had an adopt- a-school we visited in Belton every month. I rollerbladed and did science classes with the kids; my family visited regularly; and life was generally good.
“We would get our hair cut at the Killeen Barber shop on Thursdays for $10 and get a massage, pick up our uniforms from K’s cleaner on the way back and head to the barracks to get ready for the weekends. Cookouts at BLORA, clubs in the area … I was having such a good time out and about visiting Austin, San Antonio, Mexico and exploring the smaller towns east and west of I-35 that I decided to re-enlist.
“The Army was fun, too. We worked hard, but it came easy to me. I was paid to stay in shape, go to ranges, train, and all the neat stuff in the videos. My first leaders were awesome and tough. We did dumb things, too, and got in trouble.
“A lot of Fort Hood I saw from nose level as I did pushups and cleaned rocks. Still, I thought, college could wait a while longer ...
“Like a lot of folks in the pre- and post-9/11 Army, you were either coming from Korea or getting ready to go. I actually had a choice and opted to try Germany out. I spent eight years there but likely only three to explore. I deployed to Kosovo, Iraq twice, and plenty of training in between.
“The deployments were tough. The first one: Only five months in country, my truck was blown up by these new things called IEDs (improvised explosive devices). I was evacuated back to Germany and was fortunate to learn to walk, run and jump again. Three years later, we were fighting during the surge in the wild west of Ramadi. Just before that deployment, I met my future wife and mother of our two kids while training in the U.S. After that second deployment, I moved to Colorado, got married and deployed to Iraq for the third and last time.
“Our little family was able to move to Georgia, Pennsylvania, Hawaii, and Kansas before finishing my career back in Killeen. Almost 20 years later, I was a master sergeant — a little older, maybe wiser, and still in good shape. I worked on ‘the other side of post’ with (1st Cavalry Division) and their Inspectors General office. A lot looked the same, but a whole lot was new to me in Centex.
“It was fun to ‘relive’ my first three years in the Army with my family. I visited my old barracks and troop areas. We lived on post right up the street from my old motor pool. Copperas Cove was unrecognizable, as was most of everything east of the movie theater and Home Depot. The pawn shops still had my Texas address in their systems (we used to pawn our microwaves for beer money or to pay cut-rate insurance on our overpriced cars).
“I was more involved with my family this time around. We went to church, volunteered with Team RWB in Killeen and The Mission Continues. I was able to be a military mentor with the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors. We went to the convention center for Thanksgiving meals with H-E-B and cultural events all through the year. My daughter loved the new take on the old ‘Hood Howdy’ and all the community partners that came out. My wife volunteered at the USO; our kids went to school on post; we waded in the rivers, ate at some awesome places, and explored this time as a family.
“As with all good stories, we finished a chapter and moved on. I retired and we settled just outside of Hershey, Pa. I will complete my masters in social work one day as a forty-something-year-old kid. I still volunteer, and in some ways envision my new home to live up to my old homes. But I concede, the food will never be as good as I had in the Lone Star State.
“A lot of not-so-nice things can be written about Killeen and Fort Hood, in general, and really about anywhere, I guess. I choose to look for the good. I have been fortunate to cross paths with so many amazing people that helped shape a worldview that I don’t think can be replicated in a classroom. Really, ordinary people that made an extraordinary impact on me.
“I try not to regret much, although I do look back and wish I did more with what time I was given. College courses, volunteering, and being more involved in each of my communities would have led me to meet so many more people of character. Nothing against the bouncers, folks waiting for their Greyhound bus, Federal Policia, dancers, or late night greasy spoons!
“Hindsight is 20-20. If I could influence a 17-year-old version of myself, I’d tell me to be more cautious, care more about others, and not to speed as much down the Old Phantom Highway.”
