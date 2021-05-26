CONVERSE — Like many teenagers, Jesse Singh had no solid idea where his life was headed after graduating Converse Judson High School near San Antonio, but the last thing on the former Fort Hood soldier’s mind was joining the military.
“I told my parents I wanted to take a year off,” said Singh. “My dad wasn’t happy with that, but I felt like I had to figure out who I was and what route I was going to go.
“To be honest, that was probably the lowest point of my life. I really didn’t do anything that year. When you go to McDonald’s or Bill Miller’s (barbecue restaurant) and put in a job application, and they don’t hire you? You know you’re not having a good year.”
A self-described Army brat, Singh and his twin sister, Marini, were born at the Presidio in San Francisco, but grew up mostly in the San Antonio area where his father — a retired sergeant major with 30 years’ service — was stationed at Fort Sam Houston. Singh played basketball at Judson and had dreams of continuing his athletic career in college.
“So, I graduated in 1992 and I was kind of lost for a while,” he said. “I don’t mean to sound like I’m preaching or getting religious, but what happened was I actually gave my life to Christ during that year, when I watched a church program on TV. After that, a lot of things started getting more positive.
“I took a couple of classes during the summer and then I enrolled at Texas A&M in Kingsville, which used to be called Texas A&I. I was there the year they changed it. That was 1993-94.
“I did about a year-and-a-half of school and during that time, I was going to school basically because I wanted to play basketball. Unfortunately, I wanted to play but I wasn’t willing to put in the work it took to be really good.
“When I got to Texas A&M, I put in the work to get on the team (as a walk-on), but what happened was, my head got kind of big, and I wasn’t maintaining the discipline that got me on the team in the first place. The coach pulled me off to the side one day and said, ‘We’re not going to keep you on the team. You’ve got some talent, but you’re also underweight.’ He recommended I go to a junior college in San Antonio, so I went back home and went to National Christian University.
“That was another thing my dad was disappointed about — he didn’t like the fact that I was going to a school that was not accredited, but they gave me a partial basketball scholarship. I only went for a semester and after that, I joined the Army in February 1995.
“My grades in college weren’t too good, so every time my dad would do a check on grades, he was very disappointed. He said I lacked discipline and wasn’t motivated to do well in school — he was still active-duty at the time — so he felt like the Army was a better option for me.”
Singh reported to basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. He was 21 years old.
“I remember I almost tripped coming out of the bus — it wasn’t really a bus; they called it a cattle truck. There was a lip on the floor going out and if you’re not paying attention, you can trip.
“We jumped out with our duffel bags and you had all the drill sergeants swarming around, yelling at you, wanting you to empty out your duffel bag, then put everything back. That’s when they assigned you your wall locker and bunk bed,” Singh said.
“It didn’t bother me. I knew what was coming, because I had gotten a heads-up about how they were going to approach you when you got off the truck. I was thinking it was a big game, so I wasn’t taking it personally.”
After basic, it was on to AIT (advanced individual training) at Fort Sam Houston to prepare for work in the dental activity. Once again, his father was a major factor in his chosen MOS (military occupation specialty).
“I didn’t sign up for the job I wanted — my dad signed me up for the job he wanted me to have,” Singh said. “He was in medical and he wanted me to be under the medical umbrella.
“He said, ‘Look, when the recruiter drives you down to MEPS (Military Entrance Processing Station), don’t sign up for any job until I come down there.’ While I’m filling out all this paperwork, my dad comes in all of a sudden. If I remember correctly, he basically kicked me out of the office and told me to go sit in the waiting room.”
At this point, Singh was not 100 percent sold on his decision to become a soldier. Far from it, in fact. He wanted to please his dad, but the first few years were a struggle that began with his first duty station assignment.
“I didn’t enjoy the Army back then,” Singh said.
“When you sign up for a dental MOS, you have to do six years off the bat. Those six years were a struggle because you have to remember, I didn’t want to go into the Army — it was what my dad wanted.
“When I was told I was going to Fort Benning, I was depressed for a while. I was highly disappointed that I was going to Georgia. I had never actually been to the South, but I knew what I saw on TV.
“We always grew up near big cities — San Francisco, San Antonio, Berlin, Honolulu — so I thought I was going to, like, the backwoods somewhere. Of course, I was totally wrong, and Fort Benning turned out to be one of my best assignments.
“Me and my dad can joke about it today. I don’t have any bitter feelings toward him, but I was struggling during that first six-year enlistment. Thankfully, I had some good leaders along the way who encouraged me to stay in and then also put me in positions to excel on the job.”
Singh’s 26-year career included assignments at Fort Bragg, N.C.; seven months in Kosovo; Fort Richardson, Alaska; Camp Casey, Korea; Fort Sam Houston; Fort Campbell, Ky.; and a 2004-05 deployment to Iraq.
He describes his overseas combat tour experience as “interesting.”
“Before we got to Iraq, we had to report to Camp Virginia in Kuwait. We were supposed to be there for only one week, but we ended up being there for two weeks,” Singh said.
“Long story short, we were doing a lot of convoys back then, so we convoyed from Camp Virginia to Balad, which took about two-and-a-half days. When the sun would go down, we would go to the nearest camp or FOB (forward operating base) along the way and spend the night. Then get up at two in the morning and make sure we were on the road at three.
“Back then, the biggest things — and they still are — was the suicide bombers and the IEDs (improvised explosive devices) on the roads. I was with a dental company, and we teamed up with a National Guard maintenance company. The company commander took charge of the whole convoy and he got us lost. We had to pull over to a small village, so he could regain his marbles and figure out where we were headed.
“We were stationary for about 30 minutes. While we were sitting there, one of the people from the village came jogging toward my vehicle. First thing I’m thinking is — suicide bomber.
“As he’s running toward me — we had M16A2 weapons back then — I had my weapon on safe but was about to go to semi (automatic), and I started yelling, ‘Stop running; stop running!’
“He had some things in his hands, and I didn’t know what he had. I had my weapon pointed at him and he put his hands up in the air. I couldn’t understand what he was saying, but he showed me his hands. He was trying to sell us candy.
“I don’t know if he understood me, but I said, ‘Don’t you ever run up on our vehicles again or you could get shot.’ I said something like that, and he walked away.
“That kind of freaked me out a little bit.”
Singh, now 46, retired from Fort Hood in March as a first sergeant and moved with his wife, Carneilia, and their five daughters down to Converse. He is taking some time to relax and prepare for the next chapter in his life.
While his military career got off to a bit of a rough start, he looks back on it now with pride.
“You remember that show back in the day, ‘Father Knows Best?’ That always comes to mind,” Singh said. “When you’re 19, 20 years old, you think you know everything, but you don’t know diddly squat.
“My dad was right, but it took me a number of years to see that.
“That, and then when I took a year off after high school, I had a spiritual awakening and gave my life to Christ. One of my professors at college, I told him my dad was trying to force me to go into the Army, and he told me, ‘You should be open to your dad because in the Bible, one of the commandments is honor thy father and thy mother.
“I had just become a Christian, and so I was, like, ‘OK, I can see that.’ Even though I don’t agree with my dad, I’ll obey the commandment and join the Army.
“I wouldn’t trade these last 26 years for nothing. I really met a lot of great people and been to a lot of interesting places in the world. It all started with my dad telling me I’m joining the Army.
“I don’t think I’ve ever had that conversation with him, but I think I need to. I think that will give him some satisfaction that he made the right decision 26 years ago.”
