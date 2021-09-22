COPPERAS COVE — It was a day he will remember forever.
May 19, 2007, during the second surge of the war in Iraq.
Former 1st Cavalry Division trooper Mark Gilmore was driving an Abrams M1A2 tank when a massive IED (improvised explosive device) blast nearly blew the 60-ton vehicle apart — and almost killed him.
“It seems like we lost two or three people every day,” said Gilmore, a 51-year-old resident of Copperas Cove. “We had been out patrolling, and that day — May 19 — 1st Cav lost a lot of people.
“When I was wounded, there was a Gilmore that was killed. Me and another Gilmore were at the same base. Talk about confusion. He got killed May 19 and I was wounded May 19, about three hours apart.
“He was in a Bradley (armored fighting vehicle) and they hit that Bradley so hard (an improved explosive device) that they flipped it upside down and (everyone inside) burned alive. We really hoped that the blast itself had knocked them clean out.
“Me, I got belly-blasted. It came in right underneath me. It blew off both the tracks, cracked the hull, cracked the turret plate — where the turret sits in and turns around — blew the hydraulic lines to the turret. It almost took the turret out of the body of the tank.
“I was out (unconscious) for probably a minute, then come back to, then I would drift back out, back in, back out. At first, I was pinned, and I couldn’t figure out why — or what even had happened. I was worried about my crew (three other soldiers), but the blast was centered directly underneath me, (so) the most they got was a good shake-up.
“They medivaced me in a Bradley to (Camp) Liberty. Then they flew me over to Balad in a body bag (because) I was not expected to survive. When everything was said and done, I remember they put me on a helicopter — I couldn’t walk; I had too much shrapnel damage to my right thigh.
“I don’t remember anything for three days. I got good care at the MASH, then they put me on a cargo plane for Germany. They had to be real careful because one good jolt to the spine would be serious enough that I might not be able to walk again.
“They really did a great job. I can’t say enough about that.”
His injuries include a broken spine in four places, broken neck in two places, an open head wound and shrapnel damage over the entire right side of his body. After he was stabilized and taken for further treatment in Germany, Gilmore was flown to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, D.C., then on to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, where he spent the next nine months learning to walk “like I didn’t have a corncob in my ass.”
“It was bad,” Gilmore said. “It’s a great facility, but when you’re suffering from spinal injuries, they do lots of weird things to you.
“After that was all over, I asked to return to Fort Hood because I really liked Fort Hood. I actually had a family (there) that was not related to me. I had lots of phone calls from my guys, ‘How you doing? How they treating you?’
“It really showed you that even though you don’t think they’re a family … when you’re in combat and you can die, it’s a family.”
Gilmore, who retired as a sergeant with 20 years’ service, was born and raised in Bellville, Ill. He left high school in 11th grade, went and earned his GED (high school equivalency diploma) and decided to join the U.S. Navy in 1988, when he was 18 years old.
“I signed up for four years, and my idea was to do four years and then go to college,” Gilmore said. “I did some college while I was in the Navy. I went to William and Mary for a while.”
He also was part of the original Gulf War effort, an experience that didn’t do much to improve what was a less than positive experience with the Navy.
“We were supplying long-range … I was kind of like the garbage scow of the sea,” he said. “It was a slow boat to China. There were just a lot of things they could send you on. If you’re not Navy SEALs or a pilot back then, you were just kind of like, ‘Oh, let’s see what we can do to get you killed.’ The Navy was good about that.
“We were under fire one or two times, but nothing like hot areas the Army can put you in.
“I signed up for another hitch, but the problem was the Navy is very … singular. They really don’t care for you unless you’re an officer. A lot of people don’t know that. If you’re an officer and you fly planes — and you had to be a fighter pilot, not just a cargo pilot — you make it up the rank real fast. They’re like gods.”
Dissatisfied with Navy life, Gilmore left the service and worked a variety of jobs for the next 12 years, including chef for several large hotel chains, transit authority police officer in St. Louis and corrections officer for the Missouri Department of Corrections.
When the 9/11 terrorist attacks occurred, he began to consider a return to the military.
He re-enlisted in 2002 and went to MP school at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., then was assigned to Fort Polk, La., and Operation Noble Eagle (U.S. and Canadian military operation related to homeland security that began Sept. 14, 2001, in response to the 9/11 attacks).
Gilmore also participated in Hurricane Katrina relief in 2005, then served as a recruiter for the National Guard before becoming an Abrams M1A2 tanker.
“That was probably one of the best jobs I ever had in my life,” he said. “It’s a fun piece of equipment. If you’ve never rode in one, you’d be surprised at how smooth they really are. They’re fast, smooth and heavy.
“You don’t really hear about people getting blown up in a tank as much as you hear, ‘Man, I threw a track. I busted a track. The engine went out.’ Something like that.”
As part of his rehabilitation and three-year road to recovery, Gilmore started riding bicycles. He participated across the country in the Ride 2 Recovery Challenge Series, along with riding in the first Warrior Games in 2010 in Colorado, a joint effort between the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Olympic Committee designed “to inspire recovery, capitalize on physical fitness, and promote opportunities for growth and achievement among those wounded, ill, or injured.”
While all that cycling helped him get physically fit, and also provided the satisfaction of feeling like he could still make a contribution, Gilmore suffered a stroke and was medically discharged.
Nowadays, the father of three is fully retired and enjoying life with girlfriend, Steph Rosenbrock. He enjoys cooking and fishing, and says he has good days and bad days but is in good health overall.
Despite all the ups and downs he experienced in the military — not to mention the devastating injuries he suffered — Gilmore says he is glad he served and has no regrets.
“A lot of people have animosity with the military (but) I don’t. I was bouncing from job to job when I was a civilian, (and) wasn’t happy about it. I didn’t have a degree; didn’t have a place to go to and work and actually enjoy it.
“I probably could have gone some place else and did something else, but I’ll be the first one to tell people that I have no regrets about the Army at all. Civilian life is really disheartening sometimes. You can work for somebody day in and day out, and the big bosses invite you over for a Christmas party (and) they don’t even know who you are.
“The Army is one. It really is.
“People always said, ‘The Army sucks.’ I’m like, ‘There’s worse branches.’ You could be in the Navy or in the Marine Corps.
“I’m in decent health. I go to the gym and ride bikes and try to work out as much as possible. I cook at home a lot. My lovely little wifey likes to eat all the food that I cook.
“I enjoy cooking Kansas City-style sticky barbecue ribs. They’re sweet and that is something they don’t do in Texas. They don’t do sweet, sticky sauce. Barbecue is supposed to make a mess when you eat it. I’ve cooked French food and English food, and Steph says, ‘I like your ribs.’
“I pretty much stay to myself. We enjoy going out to Colorado Bend (State Park) and fishing. That’s about as far into the wilderness as I want to go anymore.
“I never have any regrets about my time in the military — even with what happened to me. If anything, it humbled me. When you have to depend on someone to help you up, to walk, it’s definitely a tough thing, when you used to be active.
“Being in 1st Cav, I loved every minute of it.”
