TEMPLE — Longtime Temple resident Richard Archer served in the U.S. Army during the height of the Vietnam War, but was never sent overseas to fight.
It used to bother the 78-year-old Mount Pleasant, Mich., native that he was one of those who stayed behind to support the war effort from back home. For a long time, he did not consider himself in the same category as those Vietnam vets who saw combat in that controversial conflict that ended in 1975.
“For many, many years — up until just five or six years ago — I’d go to all these veterans’ events and when they asked all the Vietnam veterans to stand, I never stood,” Archer said. “I was never in combat, so I never stood.
“Then, (President) Obama came out with this deal (about) Vietnam-era, and I got some kind of a certificate and all this … those of us that served during Vietnam were then recognized as being part of Vietnam. So now, I stand up.”
Born and raised in Mount Pleasant, the son of a longtime postal service worker, Archer went to college right after high school on an ROTC scholarship and was commissioned after graduation as a second lieutenant. He served two years’ active duty, followed by nine years in the Army Reserve.
He was stationed with the 2nd Armored Division at Fort Hood from 1966-68, where he worked in division maintenance supply, sending repair parts to the troops overseas.
“I was single then and lived in McCully Hall, right by the officer’s club,” Archer said. “It was wartime, so we worked pretty much seven days a week. I was in a maintenance outfit, and then they quickly moved me to division maintenance supply. We did all our logistics on this NCR 500 (computer) and I wasn’t sharp enough to know a lot of it, but I learned quickly.
“I was hoping to go (to Vietnam), but I was locked in at Fort Hood.
“The sad story is, the last officer killed in Vietnam — Col. William B. Nolde Jr. — he pinned my (lieutenant) bars on at Central Michigan University. His name is on the Vietnam (Veterans Memorial) wall in Washington, D.C., and there are six enlisted men after him. I’ve been there two or three times. He was an artillery officer outside of Saigon, and they lobbed some rounds in and he was killed.
“It was sad because he was a history major and had two sons and a daughter. He was a real gentleman. When I saw his name, I got down on my knees. I didn’t think it would hit me like that, but it sure did.”
A resident of Temple now for 56 years, Archer served a total of two years’ active duty and nine years in the Reserve. After leaving Fort Hood, he worked for a year (1969-70) as a teacher at Temple High School, leading business classes in the morning and art classes in the afternoon. He then worked in banking for 16 years, followed by 15 years at Temple College, where he was executive director of the Temple College Foundation, raising money for scholarships and building construction.
Archer also worked for the Veterans Land Board, where he was involved in planning and marketing for construction of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, along with four nursing homes, including the William R. Courtney Texas State Veterans Home in Temple.
Now fully retired (semi-retired may be more accurate), Archer works with the Military Officers Association of America and its scholarship program for eight area high schools and two universities. He and his wife, Kay, are active at their church and donate to various causes. They especially enjoy contributing to nursing scholarships at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton.
Archer is a former trustee at Temple College, board member for the Salvation Army and MHMR, and has helped raise money for Scott and White Memorial Hospital. He started a local animal adoption group in Temple called APAC (Association for a Pet Adoption Center).
Archer says his life has been all about serving others, and he is proud of everything he has accomplished.
“I give full credit to my parents and friends that always encouraged me,” he said. “My parents were very giving people, and my scholarship helped me finish ROTC. I saw my parents give and I have been blessed by giving.
“Giving is a culture. I saw this with my parents and have always been blessed with seeing good results from giving.”
That dedication to service has landed Archer a number of honors and awards over the years, and recently he was recognized along with nine other area veterans with a Congressional Veteran Commendation presented by U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Rock, for service to the community following their military careers.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Archer said. “I thought it was mostly for combat veterans.”
In addition to the example set by his parents, Archer says his time in the military contributed greatly to the success he has enjoyed in life.
“My brother was drafted during the Cuban (missile) crisis, and he said, ‘You’ll probably be drafted, so you ought to go ahead and go into ROTC.’ Vietnam was heating up, and one of our neighbors was a colonel and he told my mom and dad that I should do that, so I did.
“I have no regrets at all. The friendships you build are lasting. People who have never served don’t know the closeness ... I’m still in touch with seven or eight of my Fort Hood guys. I know where they are and how they’re doing. There’s a friendship that you don’t really see sometimes in civilian life.
“It gave me a chance to have some leadership skills. In high school, I was president of my class, president of this and that. They always asked me to do stuff and I couldn’t say no. You name it and I was on it. I’ve always been asked to serve, and why not? It isn’t about having my name on a plaque. I really enjoy serving.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.