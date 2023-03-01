Garrison commander Col. Chad Foster helped kick off Fort Hood area Lemonade Day 2023 last weekend as officials opened registration for the annual event at the Clear Creek PX.
Families began lining up early Saturday afternoon to sign up for the popular program that is part of a national initiative designed to teach young people basic business and entrepreneurship skills through starting, owning and operating their own business, namely a lemonade stand. Children ranging in age from four years old to high school are eligible to participate.
In the Fort Hood area, the program includes not only the military installation, but also the surrounding cities of Killeen, Harker Heights, Nolanville, Copperas Cove, Kempner, Lampasas, Temple and Belton.
Foster said during Saturday’s event that such programs are an important way for the military to build and maintain a strong relationship with area cities and communities.
“We were the first installation to do Lemonade Day, and a lot of other installations throughout the Army have followed suit,” Foster said. “It’s a really great activity. It’s a community activity, and we’re only as strong as the links in our community. So this is a great chance for kids to learn a little bit about responsibility, setting goals and how to achieve them … specifically about money, which is something I think we all can use.
“Not only that, it’s also kids and their families get to do this together. If Fort Hood can be a part of making that possible, then this is a great way to spend our time.”
This is the 14th year for Fort Hood area Lemonade Day, which is scheduled May 6 to 7. Between now and the actual event, there will be a number of training and educational programs to help participants get started, according to Carolyn Meyer, community services manager for Fort Hood Family Housing, one of the organizations helping present Lemonade Day, along with Fort Hood National Bank, First National Bank Texas and H-E-B. Some of that training is to include Lemon University, how to design and build a stand using wooden pallets and a best-tasting lemonade contest.
One budding young entrepreneur who registered at the PX on opening day was 8-year-old Donovan Gordon, a Fort Hood resident who was there with his mother, Lucero. He is part of a group of six kids from his neighborhood planning to work together on a lemonade stand, which will probably be set up in front of Walmart in Copperas Cove.
“This is our first year (to live) here,” Lucero said, “so our other friends — neighbors — did it last year and they invited us to participate with them. I think it’s going to be a little bit chaotic, but if he wants to do it, we’re going to do it.”
Donovan, meanwhile, said he is looking forward to learning, making some money and padding his bank account.
“I don’t want to spend the money,” the second grader said. “I want to save it. I want to reach $200, and save all of it, so someday I could reach $1,000. I want to save it for something very good.”
Ally Torres, community engagement coordinator for First National Bank Texas and city director for Fort Hood area Lemonade Day, said more than 2,000 youngsters registered last year, and officials hope to see that number increase this year to 3,000.
“I want to say our record is close to 4,000,” Torres said. “Lemonade Day is worldwide now, and Fort Hood area is one of the biggest Lemonade Day participants.
“It’s a great program. I love it. It’s great to give back for the kids. Everything is free to participate. They pay nothing, besides if they want to add stuff to their stand or the actual products they sell on Lemonade Day. Everything else is completely free to participate, and they get to keep everything they earn. We actually teach them to save some, spend some, and share some, so we have a lot of children who contribute to local charities. A lot of them give a lot back.”
One of the youngest Lemonade Day participants this year also signed up last Saturday. Five-year-old Killeen resident Alexander Garcia was there with his mother, Kyara, whose husband is stationed with the military at Fort Hood.
Alex did not have much to say, but his mom explained that he already has more than a little experience in lemonade sales and is excited at the idea of having his own stand.
“He helps his aunt with her lemonade business in Houston, and he is so fascinated with it,” Kyara said. “When they have events down there, sometimes they’re, like, ‘This is a big event. Do you mind coming down to help us?’ So we go down there. We have our own Polo (shirts). Mine says ‘Sister,’ and his says, ‘Little Man.’
“He loves to help and everyone loves him, so I’m trying to take this opportunity to help him create his own business. We’re just going to have fun and see what he gets out of it. If it’s something that interests him or doesn’t interest him … at least we tried.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.