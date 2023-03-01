Garrison commander Col. Chad Foster helped kick off Fort Hood area Lemonade Day 2023 last weekend as officials opened registration for the annual event at the Clear Creek PX.

Families began lining up early Saturday afternoon to sign up for the popular program that is part of a national initiative designed to teach young people basic business and entrepreneurship skills through starting, owning and operating their own business, namely a lemonade stand. Children ranging in age from four years old to high school are eligible to participate.

