More than 550 Fort Hood troops were sent to the Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area in Poland where they arrived July 16. The deployment included troops from the 1st Cavalry Division, 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team for training exercises.
“We deployed out on a no-notice deployment readiness exercise to Poland to ensure we can validate the strategic Army planning system,” said Lt. Col. Ron Sprang, commander of 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, in a video call. “We drew Army Pre-positioned Stocks of tanks and Bradleys and our combat systems in about a three-day period. From there we deployed out into the training area.”
Sprang said the team has done everything from individual to crew collective tasks where they did Bradley, tank gunnery and mounted machine gun training.
“We just completed our two live-fire exercises in the last 48 hours,” he said. “Today (Sunday) the company combined our live fire exercise. It has been an awesome opportunity for us to work with our multi-national partners and building interoperability. On Monday, our first company will be doing our combined arms live-fire exercise dry run.”
Command Sgt. Maj. Hip Rodriguez, the senior enlisted leader of 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, said in a video call that the troops did a variety of basic skill levels such as weapons qualifications and first aid.
“After they do that they gradually build themselves up to their platforms and vehicles that they have,” he said. “They qualify on those specific vehicles as a four-man team or as a three-man team. Teams and squads moving together underground at the lowest level. Then they gradually build themselves up into a platoon and then maneuvering into finding their weapons systems to meet certain objectives or goals.”
Rodriguez said it is critical to the 1st Cavalry to prove that they can deploy combat power very fast.
“Poland is just a great opportunity for us to train with partners and great training areas,” he said. “The Army needs to see that the 1st Cavalry is very adaptable even during the COVID-19 pandemic conditions, and that we can put combat power very quickly anywhere in Europe — and to defend our allies and partners.”
Sprang said that around 30-40% of the population was the first deployment for some of the troopers.
“For these young troopers it was their first time to see Poland and to actually deploy somewhere where its not in the U.S.,” he said.
Sprang said that the team brought Abrams tanks, Bradley Fighting Vehicles and others.
“We brought the Humvees, medical vehicles and other support vehicles,” he said. “Basically we had anything that you would see us with at Fort Hood.”
The troops will return sometime in August, as a specific date has not been released.
“In the next few weeks we will complete our training,” Sprang said. “We are looking forward to seeing our families again.”
