An Army Thanksgiving tradition saw dining facilities at Fort Hood competing last Tuesday to be the best on post for the annual Thanksgiving meal and celebration.
Leadership from across Fort Hood served the soldiers a Thanksgiving meal as is tradition in the Army.
Maj. Gen. Jeff Broadwater, commander of the 1st Cavalry Division, was at the Ironhorse Dining Facility Tuesday mingling with soldiers and participating in the festivities of the day.
“It’s hugely important (that we carry on with the Thanksgiving tradition),” he said. “I’ve got a battalion commander and a sergeant major behind me but we are all about trying to stay together and trying to fight through this as best we can while maintaining our protection of our soldiers and our families. The entire leadership team are just very, very proud that not only are they able to prepare this but they’re able to do it safely and bring such a great meal together so our soldiers can celebrate Thanksgiving for everything we have to be thankful for together.”
Chief Warrant Officer 5 Brock Sanders was one of the judges for the post-wide competition and went to each dining hall to decide which would win.
“What takes place is we judge the theme and decor, we judge the centerpiece, hand made ice carvings, cake displays, bread displays and all those types of things. We look at all the detail and the work that goes into the preparation and serving of the meal,” Sanders said about how the competition is judged.
He also talked about what the winners received at the end of the day.
“We’re passing out medallions on every display, but also we have a second-place runner up trophy, a bronze, and a gold trophy for the winner and the runner up,” Sanders said.
Sanders said that he thinks it’s important to keep the Army tradition of the Thanksgiving meal alive.
“This is traditional at every installation ... It’s going back almost 100 years and it’s more about giving back to the soldiers for everything they do on a daily basis,” he said.
The Theodore Roosevelt Dining Facility, which serves the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, won the competition while the Always Ready Dining Facility on West Fort Hood that serves the 504 Military Intelligence Brigade finished second.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.