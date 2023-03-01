NNO.jpg

The U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood command team of Command Sgt. Maj. Calvin Hall and Col. Chad R. Foster pose with Fort Hood Family Housing's Community Services Manager Carolyn Meyer and Project Director Chris Albus as they accept the Military Award from the National Association of Town Watch for the post's National Night Out efforts in 2022 at Fort Hood on Feb. 14. Albus said this is the 14th year Fort Hood has received this award. The post's 2022 event drew more than 1,500 residents. (Janecze Wright, Fort Hood Public Affairs)

The National Association of Town Watch presented the installation the Military Award here, Feb. 14, recognizing outstanding participation in National Night Out.

Fort Hood was acknowledged for its attendance, organization and execution of the 2022 National Night Out event at Phantom Warrior Stadium in October.

