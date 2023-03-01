The National Association of Town Watch presented the installation the Military Award here, Feb. 14, recognizing outstanding participation in National Night Out.
Fort Hood was acknowledged for its attendance, organization and execution of the 2022 National Night Out event at Phantom Warrior Stadium in October.
Over 1,500 residents participated in the annual community-building event, which promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.
“I can’t really think of a better thing to do than try to make the people that are served by those responders feel a lot more comfortable and closer to the ones that serve them,” Col. Chad R. Foster, commander, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood, said. “So, I think it’s a good thing.”
Chris Albus, project director of Fort Hood Family Housing, said this is the 14th year the post has won the award and although the accolades are great, the goal is to keep residents informed.
“It’s always a challenge because we want to continue to win,” Albus noted. “More importantly, though, we want to provide quality events and educate our residents as best as we possibly can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.