Members of the III Corps and Fort Hood community gathered near the Phantom Warrior Center to enjoy the Fall Festival sponsored by nonprofit organization Cowboys 4 Heroes. Hundreds of soldiers and families gathered to take part in the festivities, with more than 200 volunteers donned with cowboy hats who fired up their grills to proudly serve Fort Hood soldiers and their families.
Events ranged from hay rides, pumpkin patches, arts & crafts, DJ music, sports and many more. The C4H Foundation also provided over 15,000 free meals (hamburgers, hot dogs, and sausage-on-a-stick — individually wrapped) to the Fort Hood community as a thank you for their service to our nation.
“Not everyone at Fort Hood grew up in the state of Texas; we have thousands of soldiers that have never been in this type of environment before,” said Command Sgt. Maj Cliff Burgoyne, III Corps and Fort Hood command sergeant major. “We also have real chuck wagons that were used in the 1800 and 1900’s that our vendors are cooking off of, and look at the smiles on everyone’s faces.”
The C4H organization has been supporting soldiers and veterans for over 12 years, ranging from Chuck Wagon cookouts at Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, to educational support to FFA and 4H Youth that raise the steer which are locally processed in Texas and provided to the program partners to assist veterans and their families.
“We’ve been around since 2009, and for early retired soldiers and veterans, we decided that we wanted to feed them. We just want to feed soldiers; we do around 100,000 meals or so a year and we do it all for free,” said Greg Liles, co-founder of Cowboys 4 Heroes.
The C4H Foundation’s mission is to help veterans with combat related wounds of war as they and their families find and adjust to their new normal.
“The service that these folks are providing out of the goodness of their heart is just amazing,” Maj. Gen. Steven Gilland, deputy commander for maneuver, said about Cowboys 4 Heroes.
The C4H Foundation’s mission: “Cowboys 4 Heroes assists combat veterans during the challenging transition from active duty to civilian life. The volunteers that comprise the Cowboys 4 Heroes help veterans with combat related wounds of war as they and their families find and adjust to their new normal. Since 2010, Cowboys 4 Heroes donors and volunteers have provided more than 750,000 meals to transitioning veterans and their families while providing more than $275,000 in educational support to FFA and 4H Youth that raise the steer which are locally processed and provided to the program partners to assist veterans and their families.
