Fort Hood Family Housing, a Lendlease privatized military housing community, partnered with the Fort Hood United Services Organization and the Resident Advisory Board to stuff and deliver approximately 35,000 Easter eggs to housing residents in preparation for Easter, March 15-18.
“Bringing joy to our residents is important to Fort Hood Family Housing and we are excited to be able to host the Easter egg delivery again this year,” Chris Albus, project manager for FHFH, said about the event.
In its second year providing candy and toy-filled eggs to FHFH residents, FHFH and the USO delivered eggs to 930 families. The families had to sign up for the egg delivery via the FHFH Facebook page.
To keep its residents safe during COVID-19, FHFH began the Easter egg delivery in 2020 in lieu of a physical Easter egg hunt. Although they are still unable to host in-person events, they want to make it a priority to continue to connect with the residents.
“The Easter egg delivery was an idea our team came up with last year to help find a safe way to celebrate the holiday and spread joy,” Albus added.
The Easter celebration will continue with an Easter Bunny Honk Parade from March 30 to April 1. After the huge success of the 2020 parade, they decided to bring it back again. The Easter Bunny Honk Parade is a partnership between FHFH, Fort Hood USO and the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare & Recreation.
The parade will include Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services, police and fire trucks and the star of the parade — the Easter Bunny.
A route of the parade will be posted on the FHFH Facebook page, www.facebook.com/forthoodfh, the morning of the parade. The March 30 parade will drive through Kouma Village, Montague Village, Venable Village and Pershing Park. The March 31 parade will drive through Comanche I, II and III. The April 1 parade will drive through Chaffee Village, McNair Village, Patton Park and Wainwright Heights.
“We look forward to seeing the smiles on our residents’ faces when they see the Easter Bunny,” Albus said. “Ultimately we want our residents to know we are here for them, and when an opportunity presents itself for us to show our residents how important they are to us, we take advantage and this is just one of the many ways we are doing so.”
