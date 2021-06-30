Fireworks, festivities and fun during Fourth of July weekend include Fort Hood’s annual celebration, multiple events in Temple and the return of a parade in Belton.
Fort Hood has scheduled its Independence Day celebration to be held from 4 to 10 p.m. on July 2 this year.
Fort Hood’s Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and the USO will host Independence Day festivities on July 2 including a concert and fireworks celebration. There will not be fireworks on July 4; all Fort Hood Independence Day activities, including fireworks, are scheduled for July 2.
Entertainment sponsored by the USO include LOCASH, DJ J. Dayz, Taylor Williamson and Miss America Camille Schrier.
The festivities will take place at Hood Stadium. Gates open at 3:30 p.m.
Shuttle bus service will run from 3 to 11 p.m. Individuals must be 18 or older to ride without an adult. All others must be accompanied by an adult. Buses depart every 15 minutes from:
Phantom Warrior Lanes Parking Lot, Building 49010 on Clear Creek Road
Commissary, Building 50001 on Clear Creek Road
Community Events and Bingo Center, Building 50012 on Clear Creek Road
Fort Hood’s celebration is open to the public, but those wanting to attend must obtain an access pass from the Marvin Leath Visitor’s Welcome Center.
For a list of permitted and prohibited items at Hood Stadium, go to https://bit.ly/FHJuly4.
On Tuesday, the Killeen City Council turned down a resident’s request to put on a fireworks show on July 3 in the city, citing security and timing issues.
Temple events
In Temple, the city will hold its 23rd H-E-B All American Family Fun Festival & Fireworks Show that was first reworked, and later canceled, last year.
The festival will take place from 4 to 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, at Crossroads Park, 1020 Research Parkway in west Temple.
The festival will include live music, food trucks and a large fireworks show that city officials said will make the event larger than those held in past years. The event will be free and open to the public, with the city hoping the venue change will allow for better parking and accessibility to the venue.
The Temple Historic District will also resume its annual activities with a community parade, now in its 32nd year, which is open to the public to watch or participate in.
Organizer Felicia Phipps said the parade will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, at the intersection of North Ninth Street and West French Avenue. The parade will go down Ninth Street until it meets the intersection with West Nugent Avenue.
Phipps said everyone is encouraged to join the parade, with people able to either participate in the parade itself or watch from the sidewalk. Those interested in joining the parade will not be able to use their cars, instead they are asked to walk, ride their bikes or use wagons.
Belton Events
Belton will also resume its week of activities for the holiday this year, including its annual Fourth of July Parade that attracts thousands to the city.
The Belton parade is set to be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, in the city’s downtown. The parade includes a one-mile route extending south down Main Street from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor to the Bell County Courthouse and then east on Central Avenue to the Belton Police Memorial.
The parade is free and open to the public, with dozens of floats from businesses and organizations around the county taking part.
A week of events will lead up to the parade including various concerts, festivals and fireworks shows.
The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce, which hosts the parade, will also conduct its downtown street party with live music, food and various activities. Similar to the parade, the party will not charge admission.
Music at the kickoff party will start at 5 p.m. at the Bell County Courthouse square, 101 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
Music at the party will include performances by the Leon River Band, Grupo Pression and Kenny Orts and the No Chance Band. This will be in addition to activities like face painting, a photo booth, a motorcycle show and axe throwing.
Other Events
Other events include the 97th annual Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton, on July 1-3. The Festival on Nolan Creek will be held at 11 a.m. on July 3 at Yettie Polk Park, 101 S. Davis St.
On Sunday, July 4, First Baptist Church in Belton, 506 N. Main St., will host its 50th annual God & Country Concert followed by the Backyard Party at Schoepf’s concert and fireworks show starting at 6 p.m. at 702 E. Central Ave.
Closures
Killeen
City offices will be closed in observance of Independence Day July 4 and 5.
Emergency services will operate without interruption.
Garbage collection will run on its normal schedule July 5, but Solid Waste administrative offices will be closed. Killeen Recycling Center will be closed July 5, but recycling trailers will be available at 3201 S. WS Young Drive. Killeen Transfer Station will be open July 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lions Club Park Family Recreation Center and Senior Center and the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center will be closed July 4 and 5.
Long Branch Pool will be open July 4 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed July 5. The Family Aquatics Center remains closed due to staffing shortages.
Killeen Animal Shelter will be open July 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and closed July 5.
All City offices will reopen Tuesday, July 6, for normal hours of operation.
Copperas Cove
In observance of Independence Day, all city of Copperas Cove facilities will be closed on July 5, to include the Solid Waste Transfer Station. The week’s collection schedule will be as follows:
July 5 — No trash or recycle, brush and bulk pickup
July 6 — Areas 1 and 2 for trash collection, Area 1 for recycle, brush and bulk pickup
July 7 — Areas 3 and 4 for trash collection, Area 3 for recycle, brush and bulk pickup
July 8 — Areas 5 and 6 for trash collection, Area 5 for recycle, brush and bulk pickup
July 9 — Areas 7 and 8 for trash collection, Area 8 for recycle, brush and bulk pickup
Commercial trash will be collected on the regularly scheduled day.
FME News Service contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.