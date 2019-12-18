Fort Hood officials unveiled a new, recently installed, 171-camera surveillance system during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Robert Gray Army Airfield on Dec. 11.

With the new system, soldiers previously pulling guard at the airfield are going to be able to return to their units and resume their normal duties.

