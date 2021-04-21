III Corps and Fort Hood commander Lt. Gen. Pat White on Monday joined the siblings of Spc. Vanessa Guillen to unveil the signs for the Fort Hood gate newly named after the late soldier.
The gate is located at the junction of Fort Hood Street and Rancier Avenue and leads to the 3rd Cavalry Regiment area on post. The 3rd Cavalry Regiment is the unit Guillen was stationed with at the time of her death.
“Today we’re going to honor and celebrate Spc. Vanessa Guillen and the tremendous influence her life had and continues to have,” said White, “to inspire and implement actions to improve trust, discipline and teamwork across our team here at Fort Hood.”
White said he wanted future soldiers to understand the impact of what the post was doing by naming the gate after Guillen, so that several years down the road, the importance of the changes started by Guillen’s would be remembered.
“This gate in front of us today, leads to the 3rd Cavalry Regiment area, where Vanessa was assigned and served her country,” White said. “Current and future troopers of her squadron and the regiment will always be able to look to it as a reminder of the impact she created in so many different aspects of military service. Additionally, the gate serves as a reminder to everyone who passes through that Vanessa was a beacon of hope for the future.”
Natalie Khawam, the attorney who represents Guillen’s family, attended the event with Guillen’s sisters Lupe and Mayra. All three spoke to the media after the dedication ceremony.
“With the unveiling of the gate, it gives us the opportunity for all of us to start healing and working together,” Khawam said. “It’s symbolic of history being made. Not that we wanted this kind of history to be made, but ... God makes examples out of everyone, and God chose Vanessa Guillen for a better future for every soldier in our country.”
Vanessa Guillen’s sisters recalled the efforts they had to go through to get the Army to seriously begin looking for the missing soldier.
“Standing here today brings back a lot of memories,” said Lupe. “I remember me, my brother ... over there, at the very middle, by the sidewalk. We used to hold posters. People who had never met Vanessa came out to support us.
“My sister was murdered here at Fort Hood, and a year later, people are caring about her and what she went through.”
Guillen, 20, was found dead at end of June in East Bell County after she was reported missing from Fort Hood since April 22, 2020.
A suspect in the case, Fort Hood Spc. Aaron David Robinson, fatally shot himself July 1, and another suspect, Killeen resident Cecily Aguilar, is in custody on federal charges.
In the aftermath of Guillen’s disappearance and death, then-Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy commissioned an independent review board to take a thorough look at Fort Hood’s implementation of the Army’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention program. The board reported nine findings and 70 recommendations relating to areas including SHARP, Fort Hood Criminal Investigation Division, missing soldier protocols and the installation’s crime prevention and public relations efforts.
The Army is in the process of implementing changes based on the findings and recommendations.
dbryant@kdhnews.com
