Fort Hood officials have changed some of the previous restrictions in the new general orders put out Friday by Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, deputy commander of III Corps and Fort Hood.
The new orders, dated May 15, made a change to the curfew, visitor policy and physical fitness policy.
Soldiers are now given one extra hour before the curfew begins. The curfew now begins at 11 p.m. and ends at 5 a.m. In the previous order, the curfew began at 10 p.m.
The curfew applies to all soldiers living on-post, in barracks and off-post, the order said.
Traveling for official duties and obtaining emergency medical care for themselves or family members in the residence are the only exception to the curfew, the order said.
Soldiers are now able to receive visitors or visit others as long as the total amount of people congregating is no more than 10, the order said.
The order defines visitors as anyone who does not normally reside in the household.
Soldiers are also allowed to visit the gym. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that gyms can reopen beginning Monday.
Soldiers must follow the protocols set forth by the state and local government.
“It is the duty of all soldiers and their dependents to comply with the laws and orders of the State of Texas and directives of local authorities, and to abstain from any activity inconsistent with guidance from the Texas Department of Health,” the order said.
Still in effect are the travel restriction of a 40-mile radius, required face coverings when social distancing cannot be maintained and conducting organized physical fitness in groups of less than 10.
