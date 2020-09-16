The 1st Cavalry Division on Fort Hood turned 99 years old on Sunday and the division held a celebration on Monday.
The 1st Cavalry Division originated in 1921 at Fort Bliss and moved to Fort Hood in 1971.
To celebrate, members of the 1st Cavalry Horse Detachment presented a saber to division commander Maj. Gen. Jeffery Broadwater, and he and other members of the division sliced through a birthday cake, an Army tradition.
During the ceremony, soldiers within the division were dressed in uniforms that had been worn throughout the division’s history.
“Ninety-nine years ago today, the world’s most cohesive team was formed on the plains of West Texas. Today we call Fort Hood, Texas, home and we are proud to be the premiere armored formation on the planet,” Broadwater said.
After the ceremony, Broadwater spoke on what it is like to command a division that is 99 years old.
“Very humbling. When you think about all the soldiers and all the sacrifices that the soldiers and families have made for our nation in this great division, it is an extremely humbling experience and it’s a pleasure to come to work every day,” Broadwater said.
Following the cutting of the cake, the first two slices went to the oldest soldier in the division, Staff Sgt. Glenn Hatfield, and the youngest, Pvt. Esteban Bonilla. Both soldiers helped the commander cut the cake with the saber.
