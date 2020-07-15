Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt is open to outside reviews of command climate and culture in the wake of the investigation of the disappearance and death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen.
“As part of the Army, we conduct reviews of our performance as a matter of course. It’s in our DNA, it’s part of our culture — we’re incredibly critical of ourselves,” Efflandt said in a post on the Fort Hood Facebook page on Friday. “The source of an external review matters not to me. I welcome it because it’s what we do in the Army.”
On Friday, Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy took to social media to announce that he is directing an independent review of the command climate and culture.
“(Guillen’s) death has become catalyst for a nationwide discussion on sexual harassment, sexual assault and workplace violence,” McCarthy said on his official Facebook page on Friday.
McCarthy said the panel will consist of individuals not in, or affiliated with, the Department of Defense.
The panel will examine claims and historical data of discrimination, harassment and assault, according to the Associated Press.
Leaders of the League of United Latin American Citizens, or LULAC, met with McCarthy and other federal lawmakers in Washington, D.C., Friday.
LULAC President Domingo Garcia said the meeting was focused on the Guillen case, but not entirely. He said they brought up their concerns about how the Army handled the disappearance of Pvt. Gregory Wedel-Morales, a Fort Hood soldier who went missing last August and was found dead June 19 in Killeen.
“We believe these cases have exposed a systematic problem within the Army and other branches of the military,” he said in a press conference outside of the U.S. Capitol on Friday.
Thousands of women have spoken out on social media using the hashtag, #IAmVanessaGuillen, sharing their stories of abuse and harassment.
“That was the message we carried today to the Secretary of the Army and other officials,” Garcia said. “We believe that message has been heard.”
He said McCarthy asked LULAC to recommend Hispanic men and women to serve on the panel.
“We hope that this commission will remedy the systematic sexual harassment and abuse of women in the military,” Garcia said.
Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Houston, hosted the press conference and told the media that McCarthy also recommended to DoD that the inspector general do a full independent review of the entire Guillen case, including the criminal investigation. The Department of Defense may soon get involved in the investigation of the Spc. Vanessa Guillen case.
Protests
The weekly protests, hosted by LULAC, continued Friday, drawing a few dozen people at the intersection of North Fort Hood Street and West Rancier Avenue.
LULAC District Director AnaLuisa Tapia said protests will continue until a better avenue for military service members reporting sexual harassment and assault is developed.
Tapia said she is glad to see McCarthy make the announcement.
“The answer is always, ‘not right now,’ ‘we don’t know’ and ‘it’s under investigation,’” Tapia said before the protest. “So, you tell us it’s under investigation. Now we say to you, ‘you’re under investigation.’”
One of the protesters, Killeen resident Adella Hernandez, said the review McCarthy spoke of is needed.
“We need an outside committee, an outside investigative team, to come in here and turn Fort Hood upside down,” she said. “Somebody messed up, somebody did something wrong or they’re not being forthcoming with the truth.”
Hernandez said she and her wife have been to every protest since they began.
“I’m going to keep coming until something is done,” she said.
In the Guillen case, one suspect in the criminal investigation, Spc. Aaron David Robinson, took his own life July 1, and another civilian suspect, Cecily Aguilar, is in custody, charged with conspiracy to tamper with evidence by impairing a human corpse, a second-degree felony.
Aguilar told investigators that Robinson on April 22 struck a “female soldier in the head with a hammer multiple times at his arms room, killing her on Fort Hood.”
Guillen’s family has said she repeatedly complained to them of sexual harassment.
On Friday, The Washington Post reported that investigators told reporters on a call that there may be evidence of potential harassment, but not of a sexual nature.
