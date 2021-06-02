KILLEEN — Hundreds of people gathered at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen on Saturday to participate in an annual event to honor the lives of those who have fallen or otherwise passed away.
American flags were placed in front of each grave stone as well as one flag per row of those interred or inurned in the columbariums in honor of Memorial Day.
In total, the volunteers placed around 8,000 flags for the more than 11,000 veterans and/or spouses who call the cemetery their final resting place.
Of the volunteers were a handful of field grade officers with the 1st Cavalry Division Artillery.
“This weekend has a lot of meaning as a service member,” said Maj. Brandon Lapehn of the headquarters battery. “It’s a very humbling experience to come out and just recognize the sacrifices of those who have come before us.”
Lapehn brought his sons Jordan and Jackson and said it was important for them to experience the event.
“It’s absolutely important, I think, just to kind of share this experience with them,” Lapehn said. “You know, we’ll continue celebrating the weekend with cheeseburgers and good times. But to kind of start this weekend off with the reason as to why we’re not going to school or going to work.”
Col. Neil Snyder, commander of the 1st Cavalry Division Artillery, was placing flags in front of the grave stones with his wife.
“I don’t know these folks,” Snyder said. “But when I see these stones, I see friends. I see family members and friends that could’ve been mine, and it just means a lot to me to be able to do something nice for them on this day.”
Snyder said he has participated in many similar events at other local cemeteries, but Saturday was a first to do it with his wife.
“After a quarter-century of service, it’s not lost on us the sacrifices that we could get called to make, so it’s special for us,” Snyder said.
Historically, many Boy Scout troops take part in the event.
Russell Willbanks, scoutmaster for Troop 229 in Harker Heights, said the event gives the Scouts community service time, which can be used to fulfill requirements for merit badges in the citizenship series — Citizenship in the Community, Citizenship in the Nation or Citizenship in the World.
“It’s part of giving back,” Willbanks said. “It’s something to teach the Scouts about service and giving back to those that gave the ultimate sacrifice.”
He said troop leaders encourage the Scouts to volunteer to place the flags. Those who do come may also receive a lesson of something from the cemetery, such as the symbolism of leaving coins on a headstone.
According to American Military News, coins on veteran gravestones let that veteran’s family know that someone else has paid respects.
A penny means someone visited, a nickel means the visitor and the deceased trained together in boot camp, a dime means the visitor served with the deceased in some capacity and a quarter means the visitor was with the deceased when they died, the American Military News reported.
Lisa Story, who is involved with the Boy Scouts in the capacity of being in charge of volunteers, had her two sons Jaxon and Xavier — both Scouts — at the cemetery to help.
It has been their fifth year of helping with the flag ceremony, Story said.
“My husband serves, and we have lost a lot of friends, so this weekend just hits a little bit different, and we want to make sure the kids are being respectful,” Story said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.