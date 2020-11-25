KILLEEN — One thousand turkeys and Thanksgiving baskets were given away to military families on Monday morning at the Food Care Center in Killeen.
Sgt. 1st Class Gisela Schilling led the distribution as part of the Command Financial Specialists team from Fort Hood.
“I was blessed to represent the Command Financial Specialists from Fort Hood receiving a donation from the Food Care Center as part of the Killeen Food Bank,” she said. “These donations were received by brigade representatives, and we will distribute them the best we can to those Fort Hood families, to the brigades and all the way down to the company level.”
Raymond Cockrell, executive director of the Food Care Center, said the distribution to help out military families during Thanksgiving has been going on for several years.
It’s becoming a growing annual tradition.
“This is my fourth holiday with the Food Care Center,” he said. “Four years ago we did 600 turkeys to the military, the following year we did 800 and they asked us to go to 1,000 which we couldn’t at the time. Last year we gave away 1,000 and we were able to give away 1,000 thanks to the support of our community.”
Schilling said she has been helping the Food Care Center for four years and says she supports the community outreach.
“It is an honor that we received back from the community,” she said. “These will be benefitting the families that receive assistance through the Command Financial Specialists programs who have identified financial risk.”
On Tuesday the Food Care Center also partnered with local churches and service organizations and distributed another 600 turkeys and Thanksgiving baskets to families in the community. The Food Care Center also distributed another 200 turkeys to families in the area on Tuesday morning.
csmith@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7562
