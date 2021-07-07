The Army’s newest command, Security Force Assistance Command, held its first ever Best Advisor competition recently at the command’s headquarters in Fort Bragg, N.C. The five active duty brigades who participated in the competition are located at Fort Benning, Georgia; Fort Bragg, N.C.; Fort Hood; Fort Carson and Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.
The competition had two categories, one for Best Advisor and one for Best Advisor Team. It included events such as the Army Combat Fitness Test, obstacle courses, land navigation and various Warrior Tasks Stations such as weapons qualifications, medical and communications.
The top honors for the team came from 3rd Squadron, 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade from Fort Hood. The team consisted of Capt. Ross Nolan, an infantry officer; Sgt. 1st Class Michael Woodward, a cavalry scout; Sgt. 1st Class Eduardo Hidalgo, a cavalry scout; Staff Sgt. Cody Anderson, a cavalry scout; Staff Sgt. Jonah Pratt, a forward observer; Staff Sgt. Danick Duffus, communications; Staff Sgt. Bryan Mora, a medic; Staff Sgt. Saul Deleon, a combat engineer; and Sgt. Bryce Voit, a forward observer.
Nolan was one of three members of the team who was in the middle of a permanent change of station move when the competition was announced, and dropped everything to jump at the chance to participate in the competition.
“I was actually on leave and was coming back to clear, and Sgt. Woodward — who really put this whole thing together — said ‘hey, you want to go do this competition?’” Nolan said. “I was like, 100% yes.”
Nolan said his advisor team has been together for a little more than two years and deployed together to Afghanistan. After working so closely together, the knowledge of each other’s strengths and weaknesses was an advantage when it came to navigating the various events in the competition.
“We knew we were in a pretty good spot, because it seemed most of the other teams were fairly new (to working together),” he said. “We know who’s good at this and who is good at that ... we knew the guys who were proficient (at particular events) automatically.”
Woodward said the team’s cohesion had been tested day in and day out, both at Fort Hood and during the Afghanistan deployment.
“There were times (the competition) was pretty intense, and then there were times that were pretty laid back,” he said. “There are some things they threw at us that we were not prepared for, and some (events) was both rewarding and humbling as a team.”
Woodward said many of the advisor specific events at the competition became excellent training with real-world applications the soldiers could use in the future. It was also a good opportunity to learn from the other SFAB teams with different mission sets.
“It feels amazing to be a part of this competition, and then finding out we ended up winning it felt amazing,” he said. “I’m interested in seeing how this competition will evolve as these continue to happen annually.”
The opportunity to participate in the competition was both humbling and a blessing, Duffus said.
“I look forward to seeing what SFAC has to accomplish in the future,” he said. “It was a great experience. To be on a team ... to pull each other up together to accomplish the mission was the best feeling.”
dbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7554
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.