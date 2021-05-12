COPPERAS COVE — Five-year-old Jordan Hendrix Jr. and his sister, Haelyn Hendrix, 3, carefully cut out stars with child-safe scissors and then glue them to the front of patriotic cards that will make their way downrange to soldiers protecting our nation.
Jordan, 2020 Little Mister Five Hills, received a $500 grant from the Fort Hood Thrift Shop to continue his service project of boosting morale of soldiers deployed to combat.
“This donation will allow more handmade cards to reach more service members while deployed,” said Hana Hendrix, Jordan’s mom. “Keeping morale high and letting our soldiers know that they are appreciated when far from home, family and loved ones is vital to their mental and emotional health and success on the battlefield.”
Jordan is the son of Hana and Spc. Jordan Hendrix Sr., assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Support Company, 615th Aviation Support Battalion, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division. Haelyn is the 2021 Miniature Miss Five Hills and will assist with the project this year. They plan to make 500 cards for each holiday with the next ones being for Father’s Day and Fourth of July.
As many as 12,000 children in military families (active duty and reserve components) have autism. 2020 Preteen Miss Five Hills Romella Spitzer received a $1,500 grant to purchase sensory classroom equipment for Copperas Cove Independent School District students.
“In addition to assisting students with their education and helping them learn life skills so that they can be independent as adults, sensory classroom equipment also helps students, such as Gold Star children, who have experienced trauma such as the loss of a parent during a deployment,” Romella said. “It allows them to cope and be mentally and emotionally prepared to learn in the classroom and ultimately become productive adults in society.”
Copperas Cove Five Hills Ambassador Dawn Hale received a $500 grant to create and provide Peaceful Mats to the elderly, including veterans.
“We have approximately 300 residents in nursing homes in Copperas Cove and another 50-60 who receive services through our local senior citizens center. We have also tripled our Meals on Wheels program to serve another 300 elderly residents who are homebound,” said Hale, who is also a U.S. Army veteran. “All of these populations would benefit from having a Peaceful Mat of their own.”
Five Hills Ambassador 2020 Kaydence Roberts received a $1,000 grant for the Copperas Cove Animal Shelter.
“This grant assists the shelter, allowing it to house and care for more animals, which gives our military community the option to adopt pets,” Roberts said. “This grant also allows military personnel a safe place to drop off animals that cannot travel with them to their new duty stations.”
The Fort Hood Area Thrift Shop awarded $95,000 in grants to 24 organizations this year.
