III Corps and Fort Hood will soon have a new deputy commander, according to a news release from the Defense Department.
In announcing general officer assignments on Monday, the Army Chief of Staff’s office said Maj. Gen. Steven W. Gilland, commanding general of the 2nd Infantry Division (Combined), Eighth Army, Republic of Korea, will become the deputy commanding general of III Corps at Fort Hood.
Gilland was commissioned from the United States Military Academy in 1990. As an Infantry officer, he served in a variety of tactical assignments in Air Assault, Armor, Mechanized Infantry, Ranger and Special Operations units. He has served in the 24th Infantry Division (Mechanized), 2nd Infantry Division (Mechanized), 75th Ranger Regiment, U.S. Army Special Operations Command, the 1st Cavalry Division, the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and the United States Military Academy.
Gilland’s arrival date at Fort Hood was not released.
