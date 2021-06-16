Troops across Fort Hood gathered together Monday to celebrate the U.S. Army’s 246th birthday in true Army style.
The 1st Cavalry Division kicked off the day’s events by participating in a nation-wide virtual reenlistment ceremony presided by Gen. James McConville, Chief of Staff of the Army, with 15 Fort Hood soldiers reenlisting into the Army along with hundreds of soldiers across the Army. Later that afternoon, the division held a cake-cutting ceremony on Cooper Field.
Next on the festivities list, III Corps and Fort Hood commander Lt. Gen. Pat White hosted a tank unveiling ceremony at Fort Hood’s Bernie Beck Gate near the Marvin Leath Visitors Center. One of the first-ever M1 experimental tanks, manufactured in 1985, has been relocated from the 1st Cavalry Division Museum to the T.J. Mills Boulevard access road on Fort Hood.
The big Army Birthday Celebration at Sadowski Parade Field near the III Corps Headquarters featured the 1st Cavalry Division Band and a virtual concert by Gary Sinise & The Lt. Dan Band. There were also military equipment displays, gaming trucks, sporting events and food trucks available for the hundreds of soldiers and their families in attendance.
The official festivities included a ceremonial cake cutting with the youngest and oldest soldiers on Fort Hood — Pvt. Christian Sieh, 18, and Sgt. Maj. Frank Flores, 59 — assisting III Corps leadership in cutting the cake.
Flores, from El Paso, has served in the Army Reserves and active Army for almost 43 years, enlisting when he was 17, he said. As for being the oldest soldier on post, he said he wasn’t quite sure how to feel.
“I guess I’m lucky I’m just still around,” he said. “I’ve been enjoying this since 1979. This is my second time (being the oldest soldier), coming from Afghanistan and then doing it here, so ... I’m blessed.”
The youngest soldier, Sieh, was 17 when he enlisted and only turned 18 shortly before the Army birthday. Sieh was 2 years old when his family immigrated from Liberia, West Africa.
“My dad was ex Special Forces; he served 18 years, so I really wanted to follow in his footsteps,” he said. “So I decided when I was 15, and as soon as I turned 17, I wanted to join (the Army) as soon as possible.”
Ending up as the youngest soldier on post turned out to be a “pretty cool” experience, Sieh said.
“It’s a nice experience. I enjoyed it and thank everyone who came out to support the Army’s big birthday,” he said. “It’s crazy how long we’ve been keeping America up, and I’m just glad I could join (the Army) as part of the team.”
Before cutting the cake, White thanked all those in attendance for braving the heat to help celebrate the Army birthday.
“We asked for a day in the 70s with just a few clouds, and as usual, the weatherman got it all messed up,” White joked. “Thanks for being out here, because I know it’s smoking hot.”
White said a lot of people came together within a very short time to put the birthday event together, because as recently as one month ago, they were unsure whether they would be able to hold the event due to coronavirus measures. After thanking all those who made it birthday celebration possible, to include the local community, Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and the 1st Cavalry Division Band, White made a special point to thank all the culinary experts who made all the cakes across the post, to include “the one we’re about to cut that’s melting because I keep talking.”
