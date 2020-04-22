Fort Hood soldiers are on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19 to help ensure city governments around the nation can get the supplies and medical care they need.
The 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command deployed over 20 soldiers in early April as part of its first Forward Assessment and Sustainment Team (FAST) to Detroit, Dallas and Chicago, with additional locations pending, said Capt. Tyson Friar, 13th ESC spokesman.
Each FAST team consists of a small group of professional Army logisticians with experience in receiving, distributing and transporting commodities, equipment and vehicles to and from anywhere in the world, Friar said. Based on the logistical gaps identified by the FAST, the 13th ESC will then deploy additional soldiers as sustainment and transportation enablers to ensure the local and federal responders receive a responsive distribution of the supplies they need most.
The troops the Fort Hood soldiers are mainly providing for are National Guard and Reserve soldiers in the medical field brought on federal active duty Title 10 orders, said Lt. Col. Jason Book, 13th ESC team lead in Detroit.
“Our job is to ensure they have someplace to sleep, food to eat, and if they have to go somewhere, we have the ability to get them there,” Book said. “We also make sure they have all the (personal protective equipment) they need, which we get mainly through the state of Michigan.”
There are six 13th ESC soldiers currently in Detroit, all of which were eager to take on the mission, he said.
“They are all in, 100%. This wasn’t a volunteer mission, but they didn’t have to be ‘voluntold,’” Book said. “No gripes, no complaints, they just jumped on the mission and have executed it phenomenally. They are all in on helping their fellow Americans.”
The Fort Hood troops are primarily filling the logistics role for Task Force Center, one of the task forces stood up in support of U.S. Army North to handle the command and control of the active duty, National Guard and Reserve units called to assist the nation’s comprehensive effort to combat the coronavirus, said Lt. Col. Charles Calio, Task Force Center spokesman. Task Force Center covers FEMA regions 5, 6 and 7, which includes 15 states between Minnesota in the north to Texas in the south.
“The 13th ESC can enter into long-term contracts; they help us get forces in, help with the flow of supplies, get contracts in place for food, lodging — anything that requires a contract,” Calio said.
Fort Hood’s 49th Transportation Battalion — another subunit of 13th ESC — deployed to New Orleans, Fort Hood officials announced on Saturday. Soldiers with the battalion are helping to bring equipment and personnel to the city in support of the Army’s 377th Theater Sustainment Command. New Orleans has also been hard hit with the virus, with nearly 6,000 confirmed cases.
At the end of March, about 250 soldiers from the 9th Field Hospital, 1st Medical Brigade were activated as part of the whole of government approach to combatting COVID-19. Within days, they were in New York City, transforming the Jacob J. Javits Convention Center into a medical center to help the hospitals from the “City that Never Sleeps” with their overflow of patients.
At first, the civilian hospitals were unsure of the capabilities available at the Javits Center, so the 9th sent out teams of medical personnel to the hospitals to help coordinate, said Col. Dave Hamilton, 9th Field Hospital commander.
“A lot of hospitals in the city didn’t understand what kind of patients we could take, so to educate them, we sent in teams of doctors, nurses and medics to look at patients’ records to screen them and see who we could take,” Hamilton said. “We still send teams, but because of that outreach, we were able to teach them and start filling the medical station here.”
The original mission has changed since they arrived to reflect the growing needs of New York City, he said.
“Our folks have been pretty busy the last few weeks to build the capability to match the demands of New York hospitals,” Hamilton said. “We wound up being a COVID-specific medical station, at first taking low-acuity patients (last few days of hospital stay) but now taking all patients, to include those in intensive care.”
In conjunction with the 531st Field Hospital from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, the 9th is working to integrate medical personnel from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Reserves, National Guard and civilian healthcare professionals into a comprehensive team working together at all levels of government, Hamilton said. As more medical personnel come in, the Javits Center can expand from a current capacity of 500 beds to as many as may be needed.
As more civilian medical personnel in the New York City hospitals are at home for a two-week quarantine after being exposed to the coronavirus — or are hospitalized themselves — the need for personnel in the city’s hospitals has grown. To assist, the 9th helps bring in military medical professionals to fill those needed positions and provides the necessary personal protective equipment for them, he said.
Despite working long hours and having to use extreme measures to ensure their PPE remains intact to minimize exposure to the virus, the morale of the Fort Hood soldiers is extremely high, said the 9th’s senior enlisted advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Joel Moran.
“There is nothing more humble than to come here and help the people of New York City,” Moran said. “We train hard for every mission we could be called in for; now we are actually providing the medical care we trained for. They give 100% every day to help the citizens of New York to combat this virus.
“We’re very proud of what they are doing. Our medical staff here are taking care of the citizens of New York — the real heroes are them, the ones working long hours, giving 100% to the patients,” he said.
dbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7554
