The coronavirus outbreak has made it difficult for some people to find basic items, such as toilet paper, baby wipes and food.
Not exempted from those who are, at times, unable to find the necessities are soldiers — as the impact of the virus is no respecter of persons.
To provide aid to soldiers and their families, the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, has jumped in to help bridge the gap, directing its battalions to set up food pantries.
One of the first battalions to create one within the brigade was 91st Brigade Engineer Battalion, which was already in the process of setting up a pantry before being directed by the brigade.
“We didn’t want any of our troopers to have their pantries go empty,” said Natasha Ordonio, the battalion’s Family Readiness Advisor and wife of Battalion Commander Lt. Col. John Ordonio.
The battalion’s public affairs officer, 1st Lt. Madison Petry, said soldiers in that position are “top priority.”
“Soldiers who run out of stuff, they’re our top priority,” she said. “We want to make sure that they’re taken care of.”
John Ordonio said his battalion was inspired by a sister unit within the brigade — 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry.
“We took that idea — same idea — and we went ahead and executed that in our timeline,” he said.
Petry said the first donation came from Natasha Ordonio.
“She bought diapers, canned foods, cereals, all sort of stuff,” Petry said. “And that kind of kick-started us.”
Many of the other donations have also come from members of the battalion’s Family Readiness Group, but some others have come from soldiers.
Natasha Ordonio said she and her husband got a lot of advice from 2-8 CAV’s battalion commander, Lt. Col. Steven Jackowski, and his wife.
“They really helped us,” she said.
John Ordonio said his battalion’s food pantry has been in operation for a couple of weeks.
“I would say the last week of March is when we stood up and activated the pantry,” he said.
Even prior to launching the food pantry, the battalion had received a request for toilet paper. Natasha Ordonio said one of the battalion’s noncommissioned officers, Sgt. Crystal Ramsey, sacrificed her own time to fulfill the request.
“She (Ramsey) was in line at 7 a.m. at H-E-B, waiting for it to open, so she could find toilet paper for that trooper,” she said.
Ramsey is not the only one who exemplifies the Army value of selfless service.
The battalion distributes an inventory of the food pantry to all of its soldiers and families.
“It’s in our battle drill — if we don’t have something that’s stocked, we’ll reach out to the FRG leaders to see if anybody wants to step up,” said Petry. “Or, I’d volunteer to go and pick something up to help someone out.”
John Ordonio said the family readiness groups are a tight-knit group, something that his wife said was due to keeping an open line of communication.
“We touch base with them at least once a week,” she said.
Natasha Ordonio said the company-level family readiness group leaders are the ones really doing the leg work, reaching out to the families and asking the hard questions to make sure they have what they need.
“We have some amazing volunteers,” she said.
John Ordonio said he thinks the food pantry will remain open even after the coronavirus threat lessens.
“Until we hit what we think the new normal is for us, and how we’re going to operate in this new environment, the pantry will still be up,” he said.
Petry said the food pantry operates on a 24/7 basis.
There are four ways soldiers can make a request from the pantry — asking their chain of command; contacting Petry, Ramsey or the battalion chaplain; contacting staff duty or filling out a Google form posted on Facebook.
Petry said requests are processed immediately, regardless of the time a request comes in.
Since being open, the battalion has processed about five requests.
Maj. Marcellus Simmons, public affairs officer for 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, said the food pantries are a good way to take care of the troops.
“At the end of the day, if we’re called to take care of the nation, to protect the nation, we got to be ready,” Simmons said. “I think these food pantries are a really awesome way to just fill those little things.”
John Ordonio said it would be a “win” if what they have done inspires others.
“If what we did, with what this brigade has leaned forward, and doing that has inspired the rest of the installation to do that, then that’s a win for not only us, but for everybody,” he said.
For those in the battalion who have made requests and had them fulfilled, Natasha Ordonio had a simple message.
“I hope they know that we care about them,” she said.
