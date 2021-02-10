Editor’s Note: Mr. Santiago passed away on Jan. 30. He was a prolific writer who often wrote letters to the editor for the Killeen Daily Herald Letters column. His family says he finished his last letter hours before he died, and that writing letters to the editor was a passion of his. His final letter was published Feb. 5. We salute him for his service to our nation, and we thank him for his longtime contributions to our Letters column. He will be missed.
KILLEEN — Retired Master Sgt. P.C. Santiago remembers searing heat on his back and blinding light in his covered eyes as he witnessed atomic bomb explosions in the early 1960s at the U.S. government’s Pacific Proving Grounds in the Marshall Islands atoll.
After World War II, the United States conducted nuclear testing on the Marshall Islands for more than a decade, and Santiago served there for one year as a young draftee doing building and other maintenance.
“On the day of testing, they marched the entire company to the shore,” said Santiago, a longtime Killeen resident who served much of his 30-year military career at Fort Hood. “When we got there, they gave us dark glasses — the kind that you can actually look safely at the sun — and they said, ‘Everybody turn around; do an about face.’
“We did that, and they started counting: ‘Ten, nine, eight, seven, six …’
“When that thing went off — we must have been 15, 20 miles away — you could feel the heat. It was as if somebody had a torch at your back. It was unbelievable. It was so bright that even with special glasses, you could not look at the explosion.
“We had to have a Geiger counter around our necks to measure how much radiation was in the air. After that, they march you back.”
Now 85 years old, Santiago was born and raised in Puerto Rico. He dropped out of high school in the 10th grade and moved to New York City, where he was working in 1955 when a draft notice arrived in the mail. He was 19 when he reported to Fort Dix, N.J., for basic training.
“I didn’t mind boot camp at all,” Santiago said. “To me, it was a chance for another adventure; a new experience. A lot of the kids that were there with me were long-haired city kids. They were not used to, for example, the rain, the mud … and, for some reason, I loved it.
“I didn’t mind marching ten miles in the mud or the snow.”
His first duty station was Fort Hood, followed by a stint at Fort Knox, Ky., then on to the Marshall Islands, and over to Germany in 1962. His MOS (military occupational specialty) was changed to medical specialist and he was assigned to work at a burn center, a job he called “the most rewarding work I’ve ever had.”
In 1966, Santiago was sent to Vietnam, where he served one year as a medic. He saw plenty of things that still haunt him from time to time, but one incident in particular still brings tears to his eyes.
“We were going one time by the riverbed,” Santiago said. “We saw an American bulldozer moving sand, and there were two Vietnamese kids using it as a ride. When the dozer would move, they would jump off the tracks.
“This kid was, like, eight years old, and he couldn’t jump fast enough and he fell under the tracks. The driver stopped, but his body practically exploded. He was making gurgling sounds. They would not let us get close, so we stood there and watched that. We watched his last breath.
“You get used to seeing men badly hurt. You always see a few dead people, but that was the hardest thing I ever saw. Seeing twenty dead people would not have affected me like that did — watching a little boy just being crushed. You go through many different feelings. You think about what you could have done. The worst part is that it won’t leave your mind.”
Another lasting memory from Vietnam involves giving medical attention to local prostitutes who provided their services to the American soldiers.
“I was protecting my troops,” Santiago said. “I would fill up my (medical) bag with so-many shots of penicillin, and we would go to the place where the girls were. I would tell the interpreter to ask if the girls had noticed anything wrong with their body: drainage, burning, color change. If they say, yes, I would go ahead and give them a penicillin shot.
“That didn’t happen a lot, because we tried to teach some improved hygiene and things like that. In other words, you don’t just go and boom-boom somebody and then two minutes later, somebody else.”
After Vietnam, where Santiago was awarded a Bronze Star for “exceptional duty performance,” he came back to Texas and went to work at the military burn center in San Antonio and was promoted to E-7 (sergeant first class). He later worked at a burn center in Japan, and then served at Fort Hood from 1972-85.
He became chief medical noncommissioned officer for the 1st Cavalry Division and served under 10 commanding generals by the time he retired with 30 years’ service. A licensed vocational nurse with an associate degree in general studies from Central Texas College, Santiago went to work for 15 years for the Veterans Administration before he decided to retire for good in 2001.
The father of three, grandfather of five, and great-grandfather of three more, says he is proud of not only his military career, but also the years he spent after that helping other vets at the VA.
One of the ways Santiago keeps himself busy and involved is writing letters to the editor of the Killeen Daily Herald. He has a binder full of clippings from what he figures must be hundreds of his letters that have appeared in the paper.
“There are things that bother me,” he said. “When you go to a place like Vietnam, you realize what being poor really is. You have people over there eking out a living from nothing. Living in the United States — are you kidding me? This is like living in heaven.
“America is about honesty. It’s about being who you really are. If you are a cowboy and feel comfortable wearing cowboy boots, what are you going to do with a pair of oxford shoes?”
