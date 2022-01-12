Fort Hood welcomed the Veterans of Foreign War Post 12209, the first VFW post on an active-duty military installation, during a ceremony at the Phantom Warrior Center on Friday.
The post is named CSM A.C. Cotton VFW Post 12209, after retired Command Sgt. Maj. A.C. Cotton, the first African-American command sergeant major of the 1st Cavalry Division, who passed away Sept. 7, 2021, in Killeen. A.C. Cotton was born April 11, 1935, and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1955. He served as the 1st Cavalry Division’s command sergeant major from 1985 to 1988, before retiring in 1989 with more than 33 years of service.
A.C. Cotton’s daughters Delores Holt, Brenda Cotton, and other family members were in attendance at the ceremony.
“It’s such a great honor to know that my father was being recognized,” Holt said. “We always recognized him as a good man, a good soldier and very professional. So, it was a great honor to hear that other people thought the same way.”
Holt said one of her favorite memories was of her father giving her advice when she was working on a school project.
“He said, “Always do your best as if you were putting your name on that project and be proud of everything you do,’” Holt said. “I know he would be so proud but still humble that he’s getting this recognition.”
Brenda Cotton remembers her father always being there for the family, despite separations from military deployments.
“Even though he was away, he was always there for us. For my mother, my sisters, and we just have so many great memories,” Brenda Cotton said.
A.C. Cotton’s daughters said they hope that service members and veterans who are served by the new VFW post will remember the kind of person their father was and remember his dedication to his family and the U.S. Army.
“In the dedication of the post, I think that he would want it to be a place for soldiers to find structure for them and their families,” Brenda Cotton said.
Willie Keller, Post 12209 commander, said A.C. Cotton was a “trailblazer” and someone he looked up to as a fellow tanker in the Army.
“It’s hard to name things after people you know who have affected your life and affected other people’s lives in the community,” Keller said. “As far as I can remember me being a tanker, (Cotton) was always world-known in the armored cavalry community.”
Keller said with the addition of this new post there are now 12 VFW posts in the district. However, Fort Hood’s post differs from the other posts because Post 12209 does not have a canteen (bar).
“We don’t have that (canteen); we’re able to focus on recruiting younger members from Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom generations,” Keller said. “We’re focusing on the programs the VFW has.”
Keller said a lot of people know the VFW as a drinking establishment, but they don’t know what the VFW really does.
“They don’t know that we go before the legislators in Washington, D.C. and discuss veteran’s rights and benefits,” Keller said. “They don’t know that we give scholarships, provide financial assistance for service members, or that we have a foundation that handles debt.”
Keller said having the post on an active-duty military installation is to have a direct connection with the younger generations of service members and veterans.
“Even before we installed this VFW, I was on post three to four times a week because there was a need for it from the command teams,” Keller said. “So, as a Veterans of Foreign Wars, we see that need and try to address those needs.”
Keller said the national motto of the VFW is “no one does more for veterans than the VFW.”
“That is true. That is true,” Keller exclaimed.
Keller said Post 12209 meets the first Monday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Oveta Culp Hobby Soldier and Family Readiness Center on Fort Hood.
Individuals wanting to join the VFW must have served in the U.S. military and received an honorable or general under honorable conditions discharge, and have served in a war, campaign, or expedition on foreign soil.
