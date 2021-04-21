Wounded veterans and first responders participating in the annual Ride 2 Recovery Texas challenge bicycled onto Fort Hood where they were greeted by soldiers at the III Corps Headquarters building on Thursday.
Peter Bylsma, the director of marketing communications for Project Hero, said the group of cyclists arrived in Killeen on Wednesday from Georgetown as part of their 300-plus mile trek from Austin to Arlington. Bylsma said the Project Hero program helps wounded veterans and first responders achieve hope, recovery and resilience in their daily lives by creating groups of riders who have a lot in common and can relate to each other in ways that other individuals cannot because of their military background and experiences.
“When they get together the way we ride in tandem, that is in two lines, there is a lot of communication, the walls break down, everyone is feeling good, and we get the great hospitality of Texas,” Bylsma said. “So, by the end of the day people are feeling great, which has been shown to reduce pharmaceutical use by approximately 60 percent, their lives improve, and we get this great Project Hero family,” Bylsma said.
Soldiers cheered as the cyclists arrived at the headquarters building and were soon taking selfies and dancing with groups of soldiers to the music played by the 1st Cavalry Division Band.
The garrison commander Col. Jason A. Wesbrock was slated to speak to the cyclists, but deferred to Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston, who was at Fort Hood with the Army Chief of Staff Gen. James C. McConville.
“We couldn’t be more proud of everything you do for your country, everything you’ve done for your country, and what you continue to do,” Grinston said. “I really appreciate these things like Project Hero, it just really warms my heart because someday I’m going to be one of those folks.”
Army veteran Jen Goodbody was introduced to cycling while at a women’s trauma center and said the rides are amazing.
“Every time I do one of these rides it’s a new experience, but the very first ride really saved my life,” Goodbody said. “I was able to work through some things that I didn’t know I had and being on this bike, being with my comrades, my brothers and sisters, is a unique experience that you can’t really replicate.”
Goodbody said her prescription medication needs have reduced since participating in the rides exclaiming, “Oh yeah, it’s true. 100%.”
Goodbody said the welcome by soldiers at Fort Hood was awesome.
“It’s really a great experience, this is not something that happens very often and for someone who was stationed here and to come back and to see all of this is pretty unique,” Goodbody said.
Six-year Marine Corps veteran Patrick Kelly from Las Vegas was participating in his second annual Texas Challenge ride. Kelly, who is confined to a wheelchair following injuries he received while on active duty, has a specially adapted recumbent bike to accommodate his injuries.
The 2020 Texas Challenge was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Kelly said he was excited about being able to return to Texas for the first time since that challenge.
“It was great, I got to stay out front and lead everybody, and I felt strong,” Kelly said. “There’s nothing like camaraderie and being around people who actually understand you. People might think they understand you, but they really don’t understand us.”
Kelly said he was reluctant about participating in this year’s event, but that the brotherhood, motivation and people trying to help that encouraged him to make the trip.
“When you’ve been locked down for a year you start going a little crazy, and you don’t want to leave the house because it feels comfortable,” Kelly said. “But when you get out and people are trying to help you, how can you not put the effort in? You just have to.”
Participants in the Project Hero Texas Challenge begin in Austin and make the nearly 300-mile trek to Fort Worth/Arlington, with stopovers in Georgetown, Killeen, Waco and Cleburne. In addition to Killeen, the riders will also visit III Corps and Fort Hood.
Bylsma said people wanting to participate in a Project Hero’s event or for more information, go to www.weareprojecthero.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.