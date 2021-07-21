Gen. Michael X. Garrett, the commander of United States Army Forces Command, and Gen. Paul E. Funk II, the commanding general of the United States Army Training and Doctrine Command, toured Fort Hood July 15 and 16.
Funk and Garrett visited Fort Hood to get updates on People First initiatives, meet with soldiers and leaders, and presented safety awards.
Funk conducted an hour-long listening session with 15 females from combat arms, met with Waco Recruiting Company, hosted a Stable Call, did physical fitness with soldiers of 1st Cavalry Division and joined the 1st Cavalry patch and farewell ceremony also attended by Brig. Gen. Brett Silva and Col. Steven Carpenter.
Funk held a closed-door listening session with female soldiers in combat arms from several Fort Hood brigades and battalions. The sensing session was to hear experiences from female soldiers who serve as infantry, armor and artillery.
Following the morning’s listening sessions, Funk was briefed by Brig. Gen. David W. Gardner, commander, U.S. Army Operational Test Command (OTC). Gardner explained how the relationship between OTC and TRADOC can help conduct independent operational testing to inform acquisition and fielding decisions for Army and select multi-service Warfighting systems.
Staff Sgt. Steven Delafuente and Quanesha Barnett, recruiter, U.S. Army Waco Recruiting Company, were awarded coins on behalf of the U.S. Army’s Training and Doctrine Command. Funk established the recognition as a way to reward extraordinary contributions of individuals who take pride in being a recruiter, someone who brings soldiers into the ranks of active duty, National Guard and Reserve components.
On July 16, Funk started his day doing physical fitness with soldiers and attended the 1st Cavalry Division patch and farewell ceremony with Garrett.
Garrett presented the US Army FORSCOM Fiscal Year 2020 Safety Award to 3-351st Aviation Regiment, 166th Aviation Brigade, Division West, visited 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment during a training exercise, conducted physical fitness with soldiers of 20th Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade, hosted the 1st Cavalry patch and farewell ceremony, received a People First update from 3rd Cavalry Regiment, and met with leaders from the Sexual Harassment/Assault and Response Program Academy.
Following the award presentation, Garrett visited the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment during a training exercise. He took a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter and visited several TOCs and unit locations in the field.
Later in the day, Garrett visited the 3rd Cavalry Regiment for an update brief on their People First initiatives.
He ended his day by meeting with leaders from the SHARP Academy for an update on changes and progress made with the SHARP program on Fort Hood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.