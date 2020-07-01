KILLEEN — As protests continue near Fort Hood gates to find missing Fort Hood Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, the top civilian in charge of the Army is now commenting on the case.
“We are very concerned for the welfare of PFC Vanessa Guillen and we fully understand the frustration felt by the family, friends and fellow Soldiers of Vanessa,” Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy. said on his official Facebook page on Monday. “We are doing everything in our power to get her back and will not stop until we do.”
He also posted a link to the Army website that has a list of questions and answers about the case, along with comments from Reps. Sylvia Garcia, D-Houston; John Carter, R-Round Rock; and Roger Williams, R-Austin; as well as Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.
The full list of questions and answers can be found at https://bit.ly/2YMhyFs.
As the search for Guillen continues, so do the protests outside of the base.
Regularly drawing large crowds, the protests include area residents who have come to all gatherings so far, and they also include area residents who come out for the first time.
Friday was the first protest for former soldier Quentin Quinn-Tanner, who got out of the Army in 2017.
“Actually, we were just sitting at the house, and we were kind of talking about the case,” he said referring to his friend with him. “Me being a former soldier and understanding the way that, I guess, Army life works, I mean, I was so disappointed that it has come to all of this, especially two months later.”
More than 100 other friends and family met outside of Fort Hood on Friday to continue to protest and ask for answers regarding the disappearance of Guillen.
The chants of “Where is Vanessa?” and “We want answers” rang loudly Friday as passing cars honked in support.
“I like the unity,” Quinn-Tanner said of the continual protests. “I think the visibility is a big thing ... You know, the more visibility you have out here and the more people concerned, it’s actually driving them to want to do something versus what’s been going on before.”
Friday was the fourth week protesters have gathered on a Friday at the intersection of North Fort Hood Street and West Rancier Avenue.
Another area resident, Gracie Larkin, joined the protests for the first time.
“Well, we’re a military family, and we’re moms,” Larkin said of her reason for joining in on the protest. “We’re here supporting the family and the mom.”
Larkin said she can’t imagine the nightmare Guillen’s mother, Gloria Guillen, is going through.
Larkin said she was pleased with the amount of people who came out to protest Friday, which was at least 100.
“I think it’s great,” she said. “I think we need to continue this. I think we need to put that pressure to everybody on post ... they need to put the pressure, and we need to bring her home.”
The search
On Friday, Fort Hood updated the search for Guillen, saying in a news release that 3rd Cavalry Regiment, Guillen’s unit, “is leaving no rock unturned.”
Soldiers in her unit have searched for her in buildings, barracks, fields, training areas and lakes, the release said.
Recently, a tip led a search team to the Leon River, where they searched from Sunday until the search was suspended Thursday.
David White, director of operations for Texas EquuSearch, told FME News Service Thursday that searchers had gone as far as they could.
Guillen was last seen between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. April 22. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and purple fitness-type pants.
Her ID, car keys, barracks key and wallet were found in the armory room she was working earlier that day.
On Fort Hood, the investigation is more than just finding Guillen. Sexual harassment allegations are being internally investigated by her regiment.
“The 3rd Cavalry Regiment’s investigative team appointed by Col. Ralph Overland, 3rd CR commander, also continues to investigate allegations that Pfc. Guillén was a victim of sexual harassment,” the Fort Hood release said Friday.
AnaLuisa Tapia, district director of League of United Latin American Citizens, or LULAC, said the protest location is the closest gate to Guillen’s unit.
Tapia told the media Tuesday during a press conference that protests will continue at 4 p.m. every Friday at the intersection until Guillen is found.
Anyone with information can contact Army CID Special Agents at 254-495-7767. They can also anonymously submit information at https://www.cid.army.mil/report-a-crime.html.
CID is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to Guillen’s whereabouts.
LULAC matched the reward of $25,000 of its own.
