KILLEEN — From filling Army vehicles with petroleum to feuling communities with the fulfillment she found in her faith, one Killeen resident says watching her second career reach new heights is surreal. Jokia’s latest composition “Yahweh” hit the top of the Billboard for Gospel music recently.
“I never would have imagined it would lead to this — and me doing this professionally,” Jokia said. “Initially, I was just singing to strengthen my relationship with God.”
Originally from Compton, California, Jokia joined the Army in 2006 as a petroleum specialist.
During her time in the service, Jokia said one of her sergeants was particularly passionate about sharing his faith in Jesus.
“He was an evangelist — not a chaplain: He was just always sharing his faith,” Jokia recalled. “I didn’t even know I needed God. He would share, and share, and I would try to run away.”
But in the end, it wasn’t his persistence that changed her mind.
“One day, he wasn’t sharing,” Jokia said. “I broke down and wept — I wanted to know more about Jesus.”
Jokia said she found a faith-based community within the military.
“There were other believers, and I connected with them,” Jokia said. “The rest was history. I strengthened my faith by connecting with other believers.”
Initially, Jokia began singing as an expression of worship and to grow deeper in her faith. But in 2008, her talent led to a change in career paths from fueling Army vehicles to fueling the morale of soldiers and their families at military posts across the nation — and the world.
When she settled in Killeen in 2010 and transitioned out of the Army, Jokia wasn’t sure if there was a place in the music world for her music: She primarily sings about her faith, but she associated Gospel music with church choirs.
Jokia found inspiration in artists such as Israel Houghton, CeCe Winans, Tye Tribbett and Kirk Franklin.
About two year ago, Jokia was discouraged in her music career and she was considering quitting all together, when she leaned into her faith and found the inspiration for the song Yahweh — her first title to top the charts.
“I was having challenges, and I wanted to give up doing music completely because of those challenges,” Jokia said. “In the midst of me giving up and wanting to give up, God met me in that place. I went back to the drawing board and rearranged my focus, making God the center.”
Jokia said the story of Moses resonated with her.
“The first time Yahweh is introduced in the Bible, is when Moses was fearful of speaking to Pharoah, and he asked God, ‘who do I say sent me?’ and God said, ‘tell them: I am, that I am sent you,’” Jokia said. “Moses was in that same place of fear. He had to go and face Pharoah, and go against the grain.”
The comfort of knowing God was with her — even in the lowest points — is what inspired her to keep going, and gave birth to the song Yahweh.
Both with this song, and through her career long-time, Jokia hopes to be an inspiration to other, particularly other independent artists.
In addition to her music, Jokia and her husband Benjamin Williams started a clothing line: God Sent BW — which she models when performing. Their clothing line which is for men, women and children is available online at www.godsentbw.com.
“I want to grow God Sent BW to be a high-end, faith-based brand,” Jokia said. “And I want to present that to people. And I want to encourage other artists. And when the pandemic is over, I want to be able to travel out of the country to do music as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.