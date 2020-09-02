Go-karts and bumper boats, bowling and mini-golf, batting cages and rock wall climbs, bar and arcade games, kiddie rides and a carousel are among the attractions offered at Austin’s Park n’ Pizza, less than an hour’s drive south of Killeen-Fort Hood.
Located at 16231 Interstate 35 in Pflugerville, this 23-acre park has three go-kart tracks designed for racers of all ages and skill levels, including pro karts, rookie karts and the Great Safari Race for young drivers 36-inches tall to 44-inches tall.
Play 18 or maybe 36 holes of min-golf on the facility’s two family-friendly courses, and take a ride on the Fiesta Express, a kid-sized rollercoaster that features hairpin twists, turns and drops. Test your baseball and/or softball skills in the batting cages, where you can choose slow-pitch or fast-pitch softballs, or 70 mph baseballs.
Ten bowling lanes with a full-service bar and restaurant are on hand, along with 30-foot high climbs in the rock-climbing center.
Play classic video games in the arcade, as well as such old-time favorites as air hockey, pool and skee-ball.
Along with handmade pizza, the food menu here includes such things as tacos, fresh salads, sliders and skewers, burgers and sandwiches, nachos, chips and salsa, guacamole and more.
All recommended COVID-19 safety standards are followed, such as face coverings required, social distancing and regular cleaning and sanitizing.
For more details, hours of operation and pricing, go to austinspark.com.
Here at home, area pools are open during limited hours for swimming, splashing and sunning fun. In Killeen, the Family Aquatics Center at 1800 E. Stan Schlueter Loop is open from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; closed Monday through Friday. Guests must wear a mask when entering/exiting the center, lounging on the pool deck or using the restrooms. Masks do not need to be worn when in the pool water or when eating and drinking.
The Aquatics Center features a 10,360-square-foot pool, 2,180-square-foot bathhouse; 25-meter lap pool; three water slides; a bowl slide; shade shelters; spray grounds; tee cup; and a tot slide. A day pass for city residents is $6 for ages 4 to 16; $7 for 17 to 54; $5 for ages 55 and older; 3 and younger admitted free. A non-resident day pass is $6 for ages 4 to 16; $8 for 17 to 54; $5 for 55 and older; 3 and younger admitted free.
Pool rules include: no outside food or drinks, including water. There is a concession stand, and guests may bring a lunch to eat outside of the facility. No glass. No running or horseplay. No pets. No cotton clothing allowed in the pool. No basketball shorts. Only Coast Guard approved flotation devices; no pool toys, floats, balls, kick boards or water guns. No smoking. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by someone 16 years or older.
Long Branch Park Pool, 1101 Branch Drive, is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; closed Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Daily admission is $3 for ages 17 to 54; $2 for ages 4 to 16; $2 for ages 55 and over; children 3 and under are free.
In Copperas Cove, the pool at City Park is open now in a special block schedule format for city residents from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It is closed for cleaning on Mondays. Swimming is divided each day into two block sessions, with a break in between for cleaning. South Park pool is also open, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Tuesday.
Current restrictions include 25-percent capacity for swimming or lounging. City Park pool is limited to 50 visitors; South Park capacity right now is 30. Identification must be shown to verify residence. Tables are reserved for families. Outside food and drink are allowed. Social distancing is encouraged.
Hancock Springs Free Flow Pool on U.S. Highway 281 South in Lampasas is open from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The pool is operating at 75 percent capacity and is first-come, first-served. Admission is $2.50 for adults and $3.50 for children.
