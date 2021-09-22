It was a mid-November day in 1965 when the 1st Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment “Garryowen” stepped off their helicopters onto Landing Zone X-Ray in the Ia Drang Valley in Vietnam.
Under the leadership team of then Lt. Col. Hal Moore and Command Sgt. Maj. Basil Plumley, they were unaware they were just about to become involved in the first major conflict between the U.S. Army and the North Vietnamese Army. Over the course of three days, the Garryowen soldiers held off and eventually drove off a vastly numerical enemy force.
Along for the ride was civilian war correspondent Joe Galloway. Throughout the course of the battle, Galloway would end up saving the lives of U.S. soldiers and become the only civilian to earn the Bronze Star for Valor from the Army during the Vietnam conflict.
A civilian journalist with long ties to the 1st Cavalry Division, Galloway died Aug. 18 at the age of 79 and was buried in his adopted hometown of Concord, North Carolina on Saturday after a memorial service honoring his life.
In 1992, Galloway co-wrote the best-selling book “We Were Soldiers Once … And Young” with then retired Lt. Gen. Moore. The book was adapted into the 2002 film “We Were Soldiers,” with a cast that included Mel Gibson, Greg Kinnear and Sam Elliott, with Barry Pepper as Galloway.
Since Galloway was a Garryowen legend in his own right, the current commander of 1/7 Cavalry, Lt. Col. Brennan Speakes, represented the unit and the division for Galloway’s funeral. While there, he presented Grace Galloway, Joe’s widow, with a framed 1/7 Cav guidon.
“I was blown away — the outpouring of love for him by those who served with him was amazing,” Speakes said. “There were a lot of Vietnam veterans there — Medal of Honor recipients, Silver Star Medals, Bronze Star Medals, Purple Hearts ... It was very humbling.”
Speakes said he was inspired by the living legends in attendance, such as retired Army Col. Bruce “Snake” Crandall, a UH-1 Huey helicopter pilot who flew an unarmed helicopter 22 times under heavy enemy fire to evacuate 70 wounded soldiers while still resupplying the Garryowen troopers during the battle at Ia Drang, earning him the Medal of Honor.
“It was awe-inspiring being around such great men and yet, as the current commander, they treated me as if I were the one who was special,” Speakes said. “It is truly humbling to know you follow in the footsteps of such giants, such great commanders as Lt. Gen. Hal Moore, Col. Kevin Bradley (current 3rd Cavalry Regiment commander) and Lt. Col. Rich Groen (current 3rd Squadron, 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade commander).
“It is an honor to command a unit with such history. To be among such legends and be here to honor Joe Galloway, those who paved the way for our troops today, is truly an amazing honor.”
A bugler from the 82nd Airborne Division Band was on hand for the services, along with a soprano singer from the U.S. Navy Band, said Allen Wood, a friend of Galloway’s who organized the memorial. About 300 people attended the services, many of whom served in Vietnam while Galloway was an embedded civilian journalist.
“At least 1,100 people watched the service on the church’s live feed,” Wood said, referring to the First Baptist Church in Concord, where the services were held. “The whole thing was ... I wanted Grace Galloway to at least leave with a smile on her face, and she did.”
One of the highlights of the memorial was when Speakes presented the framed unit guidon to Grace, a surprise they were able to keep until the presentation, Wood said.
“Grace didn’t cry once during the entire memorial or funeral, but she did cry then,” Wood said. “But they were happy tears. Lt. Col. Speakes was an absolute rock star. He represented 1/7 Cav to the utmost and made the Army and the 1st Cavalry Division proud.”
The only people missing from the memorial were the late Moore and Plumley, Wood said.
“All three lions are gone now,” he said. “I find that sad.”
dbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7554
