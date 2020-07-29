Editor’s Note: This is the second in an ongoing series of veteran profiles honoring those who have served. If you have a story to tell, or know a veteran whose story needs to be told, contact the Killeen Daily Herald at news@kdhnews.com using the subject line “Veteran Profiles.”
GATESVILLE — Some people say they have worked “all their lives,” but U.S. Air Force veteran and Gatesville native Rebel Brown may fit that description better than most.
“The first job I ever had, I was in second grade,” the 72-year-old former staff sergeant said. “During the summer, I went tent to tent at North Fort Hood selling newspapers. I made one penny per paper.
“I was so short that I drug the newspaper bag around, and those soldiers would see me coming and feel sorry for me. They’d buy a paper for a nickel and give me a dollar and not take the change. Sometimes it would be a nickel extra; sometimes maybe a quarter.
“There were times I’d sell fifty papers (and) sometimes I’d be known to sell a hundred. As a result, I would make quite a bit of money. I’d save all of it and buy my school clothes for the year.”
Born Feb. 19, 1948, Brown graduated from Gatesville High in 1966, attended Texas A&M University for a year as a member of the famed Corps of Cadets and Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band, then joined the Air Force. With four kids in the family and dad working as a mechanic and service station owner, going to college for four years was a little out of reach financially.
“There were three of us boys and one girl, and we couldn’t all be in college at the same time,” Brown said. “My older brother went to college for a year and then went into the Air Force. I went a year, and then my younger brother went two years, and then he went in.”
Although it was short-lived, his college career helped him when it came time to report for boot camp in 1968 at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio.
“After being at A&M, boot camp was easy,” Brown said. “Being in the Corps was rough. There was a lot of hazing back then.”
Based on the results of aptitude tests, Brown specialized in electronics in the military, attending school at Keesler Air Force Base in Mississippi, then serving at Holloman Air Force Base in Alamogordo, N.M. He remembers being stuck at the airport in Albuquerque and hitching a ride to his new post with an officer also on his way there.
“I was going to fly down to Alamogordo, but I couldn’t get a plane out. I was in uniform, and this major came up and said that if I was going to Alamogordo, he would give me a ride. He had the same problem, but he had an Air Force plane coming up for him. So, we got a ride that way.
“I was in ground-to-air communications there. They sometimes called us the ‘junk men,’ because anything that came up that had to do with electronics, that’s what we worked on. I worked on everything from church organs to facsimile machines for the weather.”
Part of Brown’s service also included time working on classified systems, which he still is hesitant to talk about in any detail.
“Some of it I can talk about, and some I can’t. Since I was in the electronics (part) of it, some of that stuff they still use, so I try and not talk about it too much.”
As the U.S. involvement in Vietnam started to wind down in the early- to mid-1970s, Brown left the service after seven years and headed back to central Texas. He went to McLennan Community College in Waco, where he earned an associate degree, then to the University of Texas at Arlington to study chemistry, then back to Gatesville for a while. He worked at a grocery store, a television repair shop, mixed drinks at a couple clubs, and spent some time with Texas Instruments in Dallas.
One day, he saw an advertisement for substitute teachers in Copperas Cove, and after volunteering as a reading teacher for adult literacy programs in Temple, Brown — with a little nudge from his sister — decided to apply.
“My sister is a retired teacher, and she talked me into going over there and applying.
“I started working with (special needs) students, and once they found out I would work with the special ed(ucation) kids, I worked as much as I wanted to. I wouldn’t even wait for an assignment every day. I would just go up there and see which classroom they wanted me to go to. Finally, they just put me on full-time.”
After 14 years with the Copperas Cove school district, Brown retired two years ago at age 70, and now spends a lot of his time reading. He is a member of a number of different military organizations, including Disabled American Veterans, American Legion, Sons of Confederate Veterans, and Sons of the Republic of Texas.
Brown was recently chosen as a recipient of the United Daughters of the Confederacy National Defense Medal, which is awarded to “lineal descendants of Confederate military and who have given a minimum of 90 days honorable active-duty military service to our country.”
His family moved to Coryell County from Tennessee in 1854, and his ancestors have been traced back as far as the Revolutionary War (1775-83). Some fought in the War of 1812 and Texas Revolution. His great-great-grandfather fought in the Civil War, something he does not advertise, but is proud of nonetheless.
He is named after one of his great-grandfather’s sons, Rebel John Brown, who once served as a doctor on Fort Hood.
“His house burned down in 1922 — Oct. 9, 1922. There was like nine kids, and daddy lost two sisters in that house fire.
“They moved to Gatesville, and everybody knew him as Dr. Reb. When I was going through school, everybody called me Reb. When I graduated, they read my name as Rebel. That’s the first time some of my classmates heard it.
“When I went to A&M, and to the service, everybody had to use their full name, and that’s when I started going by Rebel. My oldest brother is Robert Lee Brown.
“All this controversy now about the confederacy … my great-great-grandfather was in the Civil War. Everyone in Coryell County fought in the Civil War. They didn’t have slaves. They weren’t fighting for slavery; they were fighting for their land.
“They talk about (confederate) statues. I don’t care who the statue is of, or what it’s for, you should not destroy it. It’s somebody else’s property. Some of the things that’s going on should not be allowed. You don’t go painting buildings. There’s laws against it. If I go down here to the courthouse and paint the streets in front of the courthouse, I get arrested.
“There’s legal ways to take care of things like that, if you don’t like it.”
