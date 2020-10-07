COPPERAS COVE — Cynthia Aswell worked as a bartender after she graduated high school, living without much direction or purpose when she made a decision more than 20 years ago that changed her life.
She joined the military.
“After high school, I kind of got confused about what I wanted to do, and I think I just took the easy way out,” Aswell said. “I was just hanging out with my friends — no college; no career plans; no drive to do anything, really. I’m not a big drinker and I don’t do drugs, so it wasn’t anything like that.
“I had kind of gotten to a point in my life where I had no motivation to do anything or go anywhere, and to just buck the system at every turn. At some point, I just decided I needed somebody to give me a swift kick in the rear end. Once I made the choice to join the Army — and committed myself to it — it changed the very essence of who I was. They taught me to be a better person; they showed me a better way.”
Aswell, a mother of four who lives in Copperas Cove, was born and raised with four brothers and a sister in Marietta, Georgia. She graduated from high school in 1992 and joined the U.S. Army when she was 22 years old.
She reported to boot camp at Fort Jackson, S.C., and promptly experienced a bit of a rude awakening.
“I went from doing whatever I wanted to do — nobody telling me what to do — to somebody right there in my face. You know, the round brown tapping your forehead is enough to disconcert anyone.”
Training was tough, but she never considered throwing in the towel.
“From what I understand, it was a lot harder back then than it is now,” Aswell, 46, said. “The dynamics were a little different. Not quite the, uh, kinder, gentler Army.
“I think the biggest shocker is that there’s no family — no one to turn to and say, ‘Hey, look at me; feel sorry for me; talk to me.’ None of that. You literally learn to rely on yourself and the soldiers around you.
“It definitely had its moments — I’m not gonna lie. But I took it as a challenge. If you think I can’t do these things, I’m going to show you how I can. I have this thing about me that once I start something, I won’t allow myself to quit. I’ve been the way my whole life. If I commit to something, it’s over. I’m going to do it. In my career, that’s what I tried to teach any female soldier I had — it’s not that you’re a female; it’s that you’re a soldier; and this is how you do it.”
Aswell served a total of 12 years in the Army, working in flight operations (maintaining records and overseeing aircraft rescue missions) at various duty stations, including Fort Campbell, Ky., Fort Rucker, Ala., and Fort Hood. She was deployed to Iraq from 2007-09, a time she remembers as extremely challenging but also rewarding.
“It had its moments that were difficult, but I would never change a single moment from what I learned, and how it shaped me into a better person today.
“It challenged you. It showed you that there are going to be things out there that are not going to be pleasant, and that you can deal with them and overcome them. It teaches you to have a certain amount of reserve, and gives you that drive to go through those difficult situations and still come out a normal person on the other side.
“And when you have soldiers underneath you, they expect you to do that.”
Aswell achieved the rank of E-5 (sergeant) before she left the Army in 2009. She was married then, and was faced with the decision of staying in the military or keeping her family together.
“At that time, my ex-husband had given me an ultimatum. He said, ‘It’s the military or your family.’ My family was very important to me, and I wanted to give them everything they needed. So, I decided to step away.
“It was the hardest choice I ever made, and one I continue to regret. After that, it was a series of trial and error … I tried to be a dental assistant, and I tried being a medical assistant. Dental assistant was a very short stint, and I loved every second of being a medical assistant, but the unfortunate part of it was working 12-, 14-hour days.
“It took me away from home so much and the kids were getting frustrated with it. They wanted me to be able to spend some time with them again, so I stepped down. But I was going stir-crazy. I couldn’t just sit around, and that’s when I found the Kempner VFW.”
Two years ago, Aswell began working as adjutant and service officer for VFW Post 3393 in Kempner, a position she holds today and one that she thoroughly enjoys. She is passionate about helping fellow veterans, and since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year, has become involved in a concentrated effort to save VFW posts, which have experienced serious financial hardship due to restrictions placed on their bar business, a primary source of revenue.
“People are starting to see there’s a problem,” Aswell said. “The veterans deserve the help.
“In a local area, one of the first things the VFW provides is an outlet for them to come in and be able to be around other veterans who understand what they go through on a daily basis — whether it be their body aches or their mind aches. They have that ability to communicate, and hopefully that helps prevent people from going down a path that is dark and not good.
“Secondly, we show you things you can do to integrate yourself into the VFW, so that it gives you a new purpose and you are able to then step out and start helping others. We also provide things like rental assistance, rides to medical appointments and we do community service.
“I think the biggest thing for me is I just want people to understand that the VFW is not age-based. Unfortunately, a lot of people think of the VFW as Vietnam veterans. In reality, the VFW is an ever-evolving entity. They are always moving forward and opening their doors — and their arms — to anyone.
“It doesn’t matter who you are, and it certainly doesn’t matter your age. Whether you’re 22 or 65, it doesn’t matter. We have active duty (soldiers) who are members now. We encourage every single one of them to join. Everyone is welcome.
“The VFW came around at a point that I was lost, and without hesitation they opened their arms and their hearts to me,” Aswell said. “When something like that happens, you tend to have a certain amount of passion towards that. You helped me during my difficult times; now it’s time for me to turn around and help someone else.
“There are some amazing people there who are so good at guidance and motivation, and just giving you that camaraderie you miss when you leave (the service). I finally found a group that understands that dynamic.
“For the community itself? Just remember that they’re there. They’re there for the community every single day — the veterans and the civilians. The VFW is there to support everyone.”
