SWEETWATER — Getting anywhere near a diamondback rattlesnake is probably not something high on anyone’s list of favorite things, but just west of Abilene this weekend, snake wranglers from all over will risk close encounters of the venomous kind during the largest rattlesnake festival in the world.

The Sweetwater Jaycee’s famed Rattlesnake Roundup is set for March 10 to 12 at Nolan County Coliseum, about 220 miles northwest of Killeen-Fort Hood.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.