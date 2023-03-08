SWEETWATER — Getting anywhere near a diamondback rattlesnake is probably not something high on anyone’s list of favorite things, but just west of Abilene this weekend, snake wranglers from all over will risk close encounters of the venomous kind during the largest rattlesnake festival in the world.
The Sweetwater Jaycee’s famed Rattlesnake Roundup is set for March 10 to 12 at Nolan County Coliseum, about 220 miles northwest of Killeen-Fort Hood.
Dating back to 1958, the Sweetwater roundup first began as area farmers and ranchers tried to reduce or eliminate the local western diamondback population that was wreaking havoc on livestock and pets. That effort eventually evolved into a full-fledged festival where thousands of snakes are collected each year, then weighed, sexed (identified as male or female), milked, killed and skinned.
Diamondback rattlers are considered one of the most dangerous snakes in Texas, and can be found throughout the western half of the state. They can reach four feet in length, and usually are gray or brown in color with diamond-shaped blotches and a tail marked with black bands.
The Sweetwater roundup kicks off Thursday with the Rattlesnake Parade at 4:30 p.m., followed by the first day of carnival fun beginning at 5 o’clock and the Miss Snake Charmer Pageant at 7 p.m. Activities and attractions continue through the weekend, including such things as a barbecue and snake cookoff; gun, knife and coin show; live music and dancing; a snake eating contest; beard contest; concession stands; carnival rides.
With around 25,000 visitors coming to Sweetwater during roundup weekend, generating more than $8 million into the local economy, the local Jaycees direct proceeds back into the community for such things as Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners, toy drives and college scholarships for city residents.
Groups of 15 to 30 people will be escorted each day from the coliseum at around 9:30 a.m. to a local ranch to hunt rattlesnakes. Trips run between four and eight hours. Recommended dress is jeans, boots and a comfortable shirt. Guides typically carry extra snake hunting equipment, but usually not enough for everyone, so visitors are encouraged to bring their own gear, as well. No firearms allowed.
Cost of the hunt is $75, and registration at the back of the coliseum is required prior to each day’s hunt.
Experienced snake hunters and handlers will be on hand for various live snake shows, snake collecting contests and demonstrations, and concession stands offer southern fried rattlesnake, French fries, corn dogs, soft drinks and snacks. Bus tours will be available to give visitors a chance to view and photograph rattlesnakes in their natural habitat.
A schedule of events includes:
4:30 p.m. Rattlesnake Parade
7 p.m. Miss Snake Charmer Pageant
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Doors open to the public
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sweetwater Rifle & Pistol Club Gun, Knife and Coin show
2 p.m. to midnight Carnival
8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Doors open to the public
8 a.m. State championship cookoff sanctioned by Lonestar BBQ Association, with brisket, ribs, chicken, and rattlesnake
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sweetwater Rifle & Pistol Club Gun, Knife and Coin show
10 a.m. to midnight Carnival
7 p.m. Dance at the Jaycee Barn, 307 West 4th
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Doors open to the public
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sweetwater Rifle & Pistol Club Gun, Knife and Coin show
2 p.m. Snake eating contest
3 p.m. Most pounds of snakes
This is the 65th year for the Sweetwater Rattlesnake Roundup. For more information, including ticket prices (a military discount is available), go to www.rattlesnakeroundup.net.
