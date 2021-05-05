SAN MARCOS — Float down the river on an intertube with a cold drink in hand, visit Wonder World and the historic Wonder Cave, or head to the outlet shopping mall for a day of bargain-hunting in San Marcos, an hour-and-a-half drive south from Killeen-Fort Hood on Interstate 35.
Once regarded mostly as a small college town and popular destination for weekend party animals, this city in the heart of the spectacular Texas Hill Country is growing fast — population nearly doubled to 63,000 since 2000 — and there are a wide variety of entertainment options to suit everyone in the family.
Along with water sports, among the top 10 things to do in San Marcos is sky-diving. You know, strapping on a parachute and jumping out of a perfectly good airplane. Tandem jump with an instructor or go for the gusto and try a 120 mph free-fall.
Guided fishing trips and pontoon boat tours on beautiful Canyon Lake are available, along with a mountain biking tour of Barton Creek.
For more watery entertainment, head to the Aquarena Center in San Marcos. The delicate spring-fed environment has been wonderfully maintained by Texas State University. Glass-bottom boats cruise the river and allow a peak at the thriving life underwater. The downtown square is ideal for a spontaneous weekend trip, with several family-friendly restaurants and a beautifully restored courthouse. Ready for a little more adventure? You can also take a whitewater kayaking class in San Marcos. Or you can get a little back-to-school shopping taken care of at the San Marcos outlet stores.
Those are just a few of the attractions available in and around San Marcos.
When you get hungry, there are some interesting options, including:
Railyard Bar and Grill, 116 South Edward Gary Street, where you will find such things as crawfish and shrimp, famous fall-off-the-bone turkey legs, southern smothered turkey leg with dirty rice, southern smothered turkey leg with Cajun mac ‘n cheese, chicken avocado sandwich, fried catfish, hickory burger and more.
Ivar’s River Pub, 701 Cheatham Street, where lunch, brunch and dinner is served with beautiful views of the San Marcos River. The menu here includes such things as brisket nachos, cheesy shrimp fondue, an assortment of burgers and sandwiches, fried catfish, fried shrimp, blackened salmon, barbecue plates and plenty more.
Grins Restaurant, 802 N. LBJ, has an extensive menu that includes onion rings, chile con queso, fried mushrooms, black Angus ribeye, chicken-fried steak, grilled chicken, tortilla soup, the wholey moley cheeseburger, chicken fajita pita, vegetable plate, veggie sandwich combo, banana pudding, peach cobbler and carrot cake, just to name a few.
Meanwhile, back around Killeen-Fort Hood, Belton Lake Outdoor and Recreation Area (BLORA), at the intersection of North Nolan Road and Cottage Road, has a number of family activities available, including such things as camping sites, picnic pavilions, hiking, sightseeing, bird watching, hunting, fishing, mountain biking, paintball, a 53-foot outdoor climbing wall and an archery range. Admission for military patrons is $3 per car; all others are $10 per vehicle.
The Recreation Equipment Checkout Center, located within the garrison 14 miles southwest of BLORA, is available to authorized Family and MWR patrons, and offers such equipment rentals as kayaks, canoes, wakeboards, skis, knee boards, tubes, camping equipment, pop-ups/travel trailers, accessories and more. Go to hood.armymwr.com for more information.
Fort Hood’s Apache Arts and Crafts Center is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for those interested in do-it-yourself projects, including picture frames, ceramics and ceramics birthday parties for kids. Also offered at the center, 761st Tank Battalion and 62nd Street, Building 2337, is screen-printing, embroidery and a wood shop.
The center has a Resiliency through Art program that offers a quiet area with art materials for soldiers to create “whatever comes to mind.” It is available free of charge to all active-duty soldiers during the week until 5 p.m. Soldiers may take their work with them or leave it at the center to be displayed for others to see. For more information, contact MWR.
